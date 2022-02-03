A man thought he had a hernia: it was an ovary, uterus and other female organs | Univision Health News
to their 67 years old and being the father of three childrena man never imagined what the doctors would find when they operated on him a suspected hernia: female sexual organs.
The inguinal hernia in question was formed by nothing less than a ovary, cervix, and a fallopian tube.
For a decade he had suffered from inflammation of the left side of the groin and had an undescended testicle since birth, but – other than that – “had normal primary and secondary sexual characteristics”, including a “well-developed penis with urethral opening in the glans penis”. ”, explain their doctors in the case study published in Urology Case Reports.
There are other cases of men with female sexual organs
Although it is something extremely strange, it is not the first time that a man with female sexual organs has been known.
There are about 250 documented cases in the medical literature.
It is a rare type of hermaphroditism called Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome which, according to the Information Center for Genetic and Rare Diseases (GARD for its acronym in English), occurs when men with normal male organs also have a uterus and fallopian tubes, without any other indicator that leads to suspicion.
In general, and as the case in question demonstrates, these female sexual organs appear unexpectedly during surgeries to treat inguinal hernias or undescended testicles. But it is usually detected during childhood.
The cause is genetic. According to the Information Center for Genetic and Rare Diseases (GARD) it is due to a malfunction of the AMG gene or AMHR2.
Her ovary, cervix, and fallopian tube were removed.
The patient recovered uneventfully from surgery in which doctors removed all abnormal structures.
But some are not so lucky.
The syndrome may be associated with aggressive tumors in the female sexual organs “in virile patients under normal conditions”, warn the authors in another case study published in Spanish Archives of Urology in which a 45-year-old man presented with uterine cancer.