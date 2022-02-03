A man receives a heart transplant from a pig

Medicine continues to show amazing advances. Even at this time there are logors that for many people are unimaginable but the evolution of science manages to challenge the limits day by day, providing new tools to save lives.

Such is the case of a 57-year-old man who has received a historic heart transplant, since the organ of a pig was placedwhich was adapted to be compatible with the human being.

Although there were many doubts about it, incredibly the man did not reject the heart and is being closely monitored in a hospital in the United States, the University of Maryland Medical Center.



The promising evolution of the patient

Is about David Bennet, a 57-year-old manwho was admitted to the aforementioned medical center with a cardiac arrhythmia that would sooner or later end his life, according to the doctors’ forecasts.

Due to the irregularity in his heartbeat, he urgently required to be placed on an extracorporeal circulation machine, while he obtained an organ, but for this he had to go through a long waiting list.

It may interest you: Earthquake collapses a part of the Great Wall of China



Due to the danger of his health condition, the doctors decided to use a heart of a genetically modified pigand that’s how Bennett became the first human being to receive one, according to a press release from the UMMC.

A historical fact for medicine

It is the first time in decades that an attempt has been made to transplant a heart from another species into a human being, and the first surgery that prevents its rejection by the immune system.

Bartley Griffitha professor and director of the hospital’s heart transplant program, said the patient has been “awake, recovering and talking to his caregivers.”

It may interest you: 11-year-old boy becomes a hero after saving two lives



The duration of the surgery was eight hoursand adapting the organ to human needs has been one of the most important achievements in the history of science.