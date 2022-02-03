A few days after her birthday, Karol G conquers the networks posing with a white bikini

Carol G He is a few days away from his 31st birthday, which will be on February 14. And while it’s time to blow out the candles, the Colombian singer delighted her followers with some images and videos of her last days, thus keeping her millions of followers up to date on what she has been doing. Photo sessions, looks, memes and some other bikinazo.

As usual, every time Bichota shares one of these albums of memories, there are images that capture attention above others and there are some that have become viral on social platforms, where their followers circulated their photos.

One that has spread like wildfire in the fan accounts of the interpreter of “El Makinon” and other entertainment pages is the one that hung wearing a white bikini. A short clip in which she reveals her spectacular silhouette.

Another of the most commented clips is the one that he posted showing how his tattoos were covered with makeup for his participation in a project in the world of acting. And we remember that the artist revealed on her last visit to Jimmy Fallon that she would participate in a Netflix production. Although nothing is confirmed yet, all signs point to it having a role in the series of Griselda, starring Sofia Vergara.

Her millions of fans have surrendered to these images of the Colombian singer, who is one of the most acclaimed Latin divas of the moment for her talent, beauty and sensuality. Proof of this is the number of followers you have on social networks like Instagram, where the number of followers amounts to 47 million.

