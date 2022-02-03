A baker, a policeman and several students: the story of the unknown team that played in the Club World Cup

A baker, a policeman and several students make up an amateur squad that entered the competition because two other designated from Oceania dropped out.





This Thursday started the 17th. edition of the Club World Cup of FIFA, whose top candidates for the title are Chelsea from England and palm trees from Brazil. But in addition to these important teams, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) one of the biggest surprises was present: the AS Pirae of Tahiti, a totally amateur team that has players who also work as a baker, police officer and even several students. I know his history and why he played against the local Al-Jazeeraduel that ended with a 4-1 defeat by a landslide.

The story of AS Pirae from Tahiti, the surprise in the Club World Cup

The Association Sportive Pirae was founded in 1948 in Tahiti, the largest island in French Polynesia. It is one of the most important teams in the country, it has among its winners 10 leagues and nine local cups. But they did not qualify for the Club World Cup for having won the OFC Champions League (it was not played due to the Covid-19 pandemic), but he was appointed by the OFC as the representative of his continent. To top, was the organization’s third choice.

The Auckland City from New Zealand, used to playing in the World Cup, was the first to be chosen to play in the tournament. However, at the end of December he announced that he would not be traveling due to complications arising from the Omicron variant. His first replacement was TigaSports from New Caledonia, but the club did not gather all the documentation and had to resign. Thus, the chance came to Pirae, an amateur team that has before its eyes the opportunity to make history.

A baker, a policeman and several students: AS Pirae, a totally amateur team

Its players have the most curious stories. They are students, policemen, firefighters, businessmen or unemployed, but all of them dreamed of facing Chelsea. But one of the best known is that of Roonui Tinirauarii, since he told it to the official FIFA press. The front he was a missionary in Africa and now he is a policeman: in order to play the tournament, he had to write a letter to the chief of police in Tahiti to give him time off and thus represent his country no less than in the Club World Cup. Luckily for him, this is how he replied: “It’s an honor for a policeman to play in the Club World Cup. Go ahead. You represent all the policemen here in Tahiti”.

“We are fans. We all have (day) jobs. At Christmas we found out that this could be happening. It was a feeling of pure euphoria, going to the Club World Cup, thinking that my name will be in the squad along with Kante, Thiago Silva, Lukaku”said Tinirauarii, the nephew of the club’s coach Naea Bennett, and the grandson of Errol Bennett, two of the greatest players in French Polynesian history…of beach soccer.

Pirae and the frustrated dream of playing the Club World Cup final against Chelsea

AS Pirae started the tournament two games from playing Chelsea, champion of the UEFA Champions League. The amateur team was before the most important game in its history. “It was easy to motivate the players to get going. My players must think that they are only two games away from being able to play Chelsea… that’s… unbelievable! We would never have imagined getting the chance to play against such a team”Naea Bennett, coach of the Polynesian team, told local media.

The emotion of this great chance did not make them suffer the trip of almost 40 hours to reach the United Arab Emirates (28 hours of flight and 10 hours of waiting between stops). Papeete (capital of Tahiti) – Los Angeles – Paris – Dubai were the cities they traveled to trace a total of more than 17,500 km. All for a dream, which did not fade with the 1-4 win against Al Jazeera.

Pirae’s goal in the Club World Cup

Al Jazeera 3 – 1 Pirae | Goal Mohammed Rabii against









