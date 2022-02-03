8 titles in the musical film cycle of the ‘Cinema Thursdays’ of Alcobendas

Alcobendas City Council has presented its Culture and Leisure program for the first half of 2022. There will be exhibitions of theater costumes by Lorenzo Caprile, jewelry by Chus Burés, and Spanish industrial design.

In the area of ​​photography, until February 23 you can see the photos of Cristina García Rodero, the first woman to enter the Magnum agency. Likewise, it has been announced that Gorka Postigo will exhibit her photographs featuring transgender children.

Among the artists who will perform on the municipal stages are the singer-songwriter from Malaga María Peláe, the actors Imanol Arias and Tristan Ulloa, or the composer Wim Mertens.

Alcobendas City Council has presented its Culture program for the first half of 2022. The leisure offer includes theater performances, opera, dance, a series of musical films and exhibitions. Also included are the 2022 Carnivals, the San Isidro festivities, or the summer street theater festival. You can access the Culture program at this link.

The Councilor for Culture, Rosario Tamayo, has been in charge of presenting the main keys of the programming. The act has included an interview-conversation with the photojournalist Marisa Florez, one of the participants in the current exhibition on female photojournalists of the 80s. And also the performance of Alcobenense pianist Victor Tarín (JazzBan), who has played songs from movies.

The Councilor for Culture, Rosario Tamayo, recalled in the presentation that the word Culture comes from the Latin verb ‘colo, colore, cultum’ (to cultivate). And that the initiatives promoted by the council are like planting seeds that she hopes will bear fruit in the future. In these years, the council has promoted a circus school, the Bachiller Alonso López short story literary contest.

Among the exhibitions, there will be samples as diverse as Lorenzo Caprile’s theater costumes, which opens on January 6, or Chus Burés’s jewelry. On the latter, the mayor has warned that the jewels are made of paper, glass and feathers.

In a way, it will be a very Spanish first semester of design in Alcobendas because an exhibition of Spanish industrial design has also been scheduled.

On the other hand, in the main stages of the town hall you can see the works ‘The trip to nowhere’, ‘Death of a salesman’ or ‘True West’. Among the proper names that will go up to the municipal stages, is María Peláe, Wim Mertens, Tristán Ulloa or Imanol Arias, among others. In the dance chapter, they will perform ‘Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal. And in the opera, Nabucco.