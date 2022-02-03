8 HBO Max series based on real events

Enjoy productions based on reality, in this list of recommendations.

the bet of hbo max by miniseries, where we find spectacular stories, is clear and the title before us is one of the best examples of the great job of the North American platform, obtaining a spectacular 9.4 in IMDb. Of course, the foundations on which the story started were perfect to build a intense narrative, since we have one of the largest nuclear disasters of our history, the fall of communism in Europe and the deceive the population. Whatever your reason for approaching Chernobyl, be careful wear your anti radiation suit.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 5

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Fosse/Verdon

yes to one amazing history, which I will tell you now, you join the incorporation to the artistic cast of two monsters of the big screen, as they are Sam Rockwell Y michelle williams, nothing can go wrong. Indeed, this series related to the world of entertainment, and based on the relationship between a visionary filmmaker and one of the best broadway dancers, proposes us to approach the creation of spectacular musicals, revolutionized the industry of the show, albeit at too high a price.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 8

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Vitals: A Human Story

The arrival of the terrible pandemic that has disrupted our lives from the year 2020 is the engine that moves this documentary film from hbo max, with feelings to the surface, where we can follow the evolution of the first weeks of confinement and hospitalizations en masse through the eyes of nurses, doctors and patients. Only three chapters are necessary to understand the magnitude of what happened back in February and March 2020 and how the lives of millions of people worldwide they changed forever, some being lost along the way. Come up to the Taulí Park Hospital from Sabadell and knows stories that will leave your soul shrinking, but that will give you strength to face bigger challenges every day.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 3

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Q: In the eye of the hurricane

That Internet have a devastating power in today’s society, whether we talk about platforms on-line, social networks or forumsThis is something that should not surprise anyone. In this case, we will have the opportunity to follow the research started by Cullen Hoback, director of the production, and meet who hides behind the mysterious initial of Q, the character who started a silent online revolution in the United States and which ended, among other consequences, with the famous assault on congress.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 6

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Dolores: the truth about the Wanninkhof case

All countries have their share of chilling news throughout the decades and Spain is no less. When you add to this aspect one of the biggest mistakes that Justice from our country has had to swallow, with a popular jury involved, you have a story of betrayal, fear and injustice, who can hardly forget the female protagonist, albeit involuntary, of this story documented by hbo max. Dolores Vazquez spent a lot of time in prison accused of a murder she had not committed and it is now that she has decided to give a step forward Y tell what happened after the disappearance of her best friend’s daughter.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 6

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

the faceless killer

When the work of a journalist or a Writer, in this case the award-winning Michelle McNamara, becomes an obsession, works as succulent as the one proposed by this documentary series from hbo max. A sexual predator, who ended up becoming the feared Golden State Killer, is the center of Michelle’s attention in a story, based on her novel of success, where we will try to get answers, along with other investigators and the police themselves about a assassin to which still It has not been possible to put a name or face.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 7

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Homeland

Few introductions need this miniseries, based on the novel by Fernando Aramburu, and which explores the pain caused by the terrorist group ETA during his toughest time, within two Basque families. Controversies aside, the series has achieved unite critics and public, in addition to performing a expiation exercise of pain and tragedy that has been lived for decades in our country. One more step to forget the disappointments that the madness of terrorism provoked in the citizenry and that have been turned into a audiovisual piece of collection. The war What pain and suffering so close that they still hurt.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 8

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

blood brothers

After the spectacular success of the movie Saving Private Ryan, steven spielberg Y Tom Hanks decided to join forces again with a history set in the WWII, which is between the best television productions in history, as reflected by the 9.4 what do you get in IMDb. The action takes place in Europe and focuses on the Parachute Infantry, the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. The Union between the brave members of the division and the brave of their actions, managed to stand out as much as to endure over time, up to the present day in the form of literary work, created by Stephen Ambrose, and in television fiction available in hbo max.

Year: 2001

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 10

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

