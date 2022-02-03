6 inspiring movies for World Cancer Day

50/50 (2011)

Directed by Jonathan Levine and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anna Kendrick, Seth Rogen, Anjelica Huston and Bryce Dallas Howard, this dramatic comedy is partially inspired by the life of Will Reiser, who wrote the film’s screenplay. Here we meet Adam (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a 27-year-old who is in a relationship with an artist named Rachael (Bryce Dallas Howard) when he learns of her diagnosis of Cancer. Now with the help of Katherine (Anna Kendrick), a young therapist, he fights to beat the disease.

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Directed and written by James L. Brooks and based on the novel of the same name by Larry McMurtry, this film stars Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson, and Jeff Daniels. Also, this film was recognized with several cinematographic awards such as the Oscar for Best Picture and the Oscar for Best Actress for MacLaine. In it Aurora (Shirley MacLaine), a temperamental widow in search of love and who has a close relationship with her rebellious daughter, Emma (Debra Winger), must deal with everything that comes with it when her daughter is diagnosed with Cancer.

My Life Without Me (2003)

This film stars Sarah Polley, Scott Speedman, Mark Ruffalo, Amanda Plummer and Alfred Molina and was written and directed by the Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet, who was inspired by a short story by the American writer Nanci Kincaid. Ann (Sarah Polley) is a 23-year-old with two daughters and an unemployed husband, but her life changes when she discovers that she has Cancer terminal. Now she lives her last days with a passion that she never had before while she makes a list of things so as not to leave her husband and her daughters alone.

The fault in our stars (2014)

This teen drama is an adaptation of the popular novel of the same name written by John Green. Its cast includes actors like Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Laura Dern and Willem Dafoe and was directed by Josh Boone. In this film we see Hazel (Shailene Woodley) and Gus (Ansel Elgort), two teenagers who meet at a support group for people with Cancer youth, whose life changes forever when they fall in love and both decide to start a trip to Amsterdam to find the author of their favorite book.

Stepmom (1998)

This drama directed by Chris Columbus stars Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris. Isabel Kelly (Julia Roberts) is a young fashion photographer who only cares about her career when she falls in love with Luke Harrison (Ed Harris), a divorced man with two children: twelve-year-old Anna (Jena Malone) and her son Ben ( Liam Aiken) of seven. She tries to win the children’s affection, but Jacqueline (Susan Sarandon), their mother, is not willing to make things easy for her. Everything gets even more complicated when Jacqueline discovers that she has Cancer.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Directed by Alfonso Gómez-Rejón and starring Thomas Mann, Olivia Cooke, RJ Cyler and Nick Offerman, this dramatic comedy is based on the novel written by Jesse Andrews, who also wrote the screenplay for this film. Greg (Thomas Mann) is a high school student who makes parodies of films classics with his friend Earl (RJ Cyler), but he finds his perspective changed forever after he befriends Rachel (Olivia Cooke), a classmate who has just been diagnosed with Cancer.