5 Latinas who have represented the CoverGirl cosmetics brand | Famous

CoverGirl is one of the most famous cosmetic brands in the US. Also, the company has gained quite a bit of popularity for having famous actresses, models, singers and more as faces and brand ambassadors.

Katy Perry, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore, Zendaya, Lili Reinhart are some of the celebrities who have represented this brand, which recently added its fifth Latin ambassador: America Ferrera.

Latinas who have been the face of CoverGirl

Of Honduran parents, America Ferrera has built a consolidated and recognized career in Hollywood.

Her talent has earned her various distinctions and awards such as her Emmy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Betty Suárez in ‘Ugly Betty’.

After a 20-year career as an actress, America Ferrera recently debuted as the fourth Latina to be a CoverGirl ambassador.

In the announcement of his appointment, Ferrera showed his pride in being able to represent the Latino community with this brand.

“I am proud to celebrate true and authentic beauty with @covergirl. I am America. I am an actress, producer, director. I am a committed citizen. I am a Latina. I’m a mother. And I’m a Covergirl.”

More than 10 years before America was named, in 2010, Dania Ramírez was crowned the first Latin actress to be the face of CoverGirl.

At the time, the Dominican actress explained to People that she was very excited to be a CoverGirl model, since she was going to be able to talk a little about her story and the result of her hard work.

“I bring my story, a story of struggle and hard work. without speaking the language [cuando llegué a Estados Unidos] and trying to figure out my definition of beauty, you learn to recognize the beauty in all of us. It takes a strong person to get to where I am.”

A year after Dania’s appointment, Sofía Vergara became a CoverGirl.

At that time, the Colombian was already recognized for being Gloria in ‘Modern Family’, a character that earned her four Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

As the face of CoverGirl, Sofía starred in several posters with the brand’s products, as well as commercials. In addition, she attended several CoverGirl parties and special events.

In 2014, Becky G became the first Latin singer to be the face of CoverGirl. The young woman with Mexican ancestry on her grandparents’ side promoted CoverGirl cosmetics both in her music videos, as well as in commercials.

He also attended special events organized by the brand.