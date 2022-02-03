3 ways to talk to someone without having added them to WhatsApp
This time we will let you know the three ways to talk to someone on WhatsApp without having added it, because surely it has happened to you that you do not want to add the number from someone, but you need to send them a message.
And the truth is that there are many options to talk to someone you don’t have added, however, these methods that we will teach you in the next note are the most effective.
When you want to communicate with a user through WhatsApp, you must first have added them as a contact in your mobile phone’s address book, and that is formally the only way for you to start a conversation.
However, sometimes you just want to talk to someone once, so this time we’ll show you up to three different ways to start chatting on WhatsApp without having added a contact.
So do not get saturated with contacts and learn the three ways to chat with someone without having added them.
And it is that without a doubt there are times when you do not want that user to see your profile picture or the times you find yourself online, likewise, it can be useful when you have only contacted someone to bring you a product or give you a specific service.
From WhatsApp Desktop or WhatsApp Web
- Open either version of WhatsApp and scan the QR code to link your account.
- Open a tab of any browser, it can be Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc.
- In the address bar, place the following https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=123456789&text&app_absent=0, but instead of placing 1 to 9, add the cell phone number of that person and press enter.
- You will see a button that says “Continue to chat”, touch it.
- Finally, a chat will be opened with that contact without the need to have added it.
WhatsAppDirect application
- After having downloaded the app, open it and grant it all the necessary permissions so that it can operate.
- It will ask you to add certain information such as the country in which you are located.
- Then, you must put the number with the postal code of your country in front.
- Click on “Open” and it will take you to a tab where you are going to write the message, you can include photos, videos, documents, etc.
- Finally, click on “Send” and a WhatsApp chat will open with that number that you have registered.
Try WA Web Plus
- After you have installed the extension, open your preferred web browser and click on the puzzle icon (Extensions) located in the upper right corner, next to your Gmail profile picture.
- All your Chrome extensions will open, but search for ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ and press the three vertical dots on the right side.
- Some options will be displayed, here tap on ‘Set’.
- If you notice now in the upper right corner there will be an icon of a green cross enclosed in a circle, this is the ‘WA Web Plus’ extension.
- Once you have the extension shortcut (pin), log in to WhatsApp Web as normal.
- Next, hit the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon.
- WhatsApp Web will open along with a long list of options, check only the one that says ‘Enable conversation with unsaved contact’.
- At the top of WhatsApp Web, above the list of chats to be specific, tap on the unknown person icon.
- A mini window will open, add the number and click on “Chat”.
- Finally, start the conversation with that user.