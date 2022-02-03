3 snacks to watch the Super Bowl

The biggest game of the year in the NFL is coming up and there’s no better way to enjoy an exciting Super Bowl game than with food and friends.

If you stay at home to receive visitors or you are the guest and you do not want to arrive empty-handed, these three recipes They are ideal to look good and snack very rich without much effort.

Cardi B dip

the famous singer Cardi-B shared on their social networks prescription of this dressing in which you will want to dip your potatoes, vegetables and any food.



Photo: @iamcardib

Ingredients

380 gr of cream cheese (2 bars)

1 medium can (400 gr) pickled jalapeño peppers

2 ripe avocados

3 lemons (your juice)

3 cups sour cream

1 bunch of coriander

2 tablespoons ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 cube of chicken bouillon powder

Corn chips to taste

Process

Add all the ingredients to the blender, including the vinegar from the chiles. Process until obtaining a homogeneous mixture without lumps.

Serve in a deep dish and accompany with tortilla chips.

Jamaican BBQ wings



Photo: courtesy

Ingredients

¼ cup Maggi BBQ Juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 lemons (your juice)

⅓ cup of hibiscus concentrate

4 tablespoons of honey

1 kilo of clean chicken wings

1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in ¼ cup cold water

1 tablespoon Maggi BBQ Juice

Process

In a bowl, mix ¼ cup of Maggi BBQ Juice with the olive oil, lemon juice, hibiscus concentrate, honey and the wings; cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

In a preheated oven, place the wings on a tray with waxed paper and bake at 180 °C for 30 minutes. With the help of tweezers; flip and bake for 30 more minutes.

Heat the remaining marinade in a pan until it boils, add the dissolved cornstarch and heat until it thickens slightly, stirring constantly. Pour the sauce over the wings, mix and serve with the remaining Maggi BBQ Juice.

Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Wings



Photo: Ig @liveeatlearn

Ingredients

1 cauliflower cut into florets

¾ cup of water

½ cup of milk

1 cup of flour

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

For the dressing

¼ cup sour cream

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons chopped chives

Process

In a large bowl, mix the flour with the garlic, salt and lemon pepper seasoning.

With the help of a balloon whisk, add the milk little by little until incorporated.

Add the water in the form of thread, taking care that the dough is not too liquid, it may not be necessary all the water.

Dip the cauliflower florets and place them on a baking sheet lined with waxed paper.

Bake for 20 minutes in a preheated oven at 200°C.

Once golden, remove from the oven and sprinkle with the most seasoning lemon pepper.

For the dressing

Mix all the ingredients, rectify seasoning with salt and pepper.

