3 Netflix movies about politics

Although it is not a very pleasant subject for everyone, the films that they have to politics As the center of the plot, they can become very interesting, since they portray the reality that is lived, both with stories based on real events and fictitious, and here we give you some recommendations that you can find on the platform of Netflix.

The headband features the participation of Gary Oldman as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and tells us about the role played by the politician in World War II, provoking the sympathy of the English people, who held the president in high esteem as he was recognized as a great leader in the battle against the Nazis.

The film from Netflix It had several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Leading Actor for Oldman’s performance.

The film of 2018 tells us the real story of the politician Dick Cheney, who became one of the most powerful men in the United States, and even in the world, during the George W. Bush administration.

Christian Bale steals the film with one more of his transformations, being unrecognizable in his role as president. The headband what can you find in Netflix It was nominated in eight Oscar categories in 2018, proving its quality.

Although not a true story, the film from Netflix It takes us into a world where a journalist must cover the murder of his friend’s assistant, Congressman Stephen Collins. There he will discover that in the politics anything goes and that by proxy people are capable of killing anyone who gets in front of them.

The headband 2008 features great performances by Russell Crowe, Rachel McAdams and Ben Affleck.

