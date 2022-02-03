“28 days”, a campaign to improve the health of newborns

The Pan American Health Organization launched this Tuesday a new campaign that coincides with the month of February to raise awareness and promote the quality of the care service for newborns during their first 28 days of life, the period in which they are at greatest risk of To die.

The objective of the “28 days, time to care and love” initiative, led by the Latin American Center for Perinatology of the health agency, is to increase the knowledge, skills and self-confidence of mothers, fathers, families and caregivers of newborns.

Similarly, it seeks to make health professionals aware of the importance of good care practices to reduce neonatal mortality.





UNICEF/Ayene Baby in a neonatal incubator.

The Dominican Republic and Haiti are the nations with the most infant deaths

According to the agency’s records, of every thousand children born in Latin America and the Caribbean, seven do not reach their first month of life. This proportion varies from 1.7 babies in Aruba and 2.3 in Cuba, up to 18 in the Dominican Republic and 32 in Haiti.

Most of these deaths are preventable, yet they account for nearly half of all infant deaths in the first year of life.

“Universal access of mothers and newborns to timely and quality care, as well as the participation of families in the care of babies are essential to their survival and prosperity”, stated Dr. Pablo Durán, regional adviser on perinatal health at PAHO.

Skin-to-skin contact, exclusive breastfeeding, keeping the umbilical cord clean and dry, and the administration of vitamin K at birth stand out among the care provided for in the campaign.

PAHO will share daily during February 28 key messages and testimonies related to the care of newborns and will also present an application with information aimed at parents, families, caregivers and health workers with tips on caring for babies.

Likewise, it will publish a ten-step document aimed at decision makers in order to develop policies that improve the health of newborns in the Americas.