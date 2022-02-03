10 disturbing police series on HBO Max

The police series they are addictive because they are realistic, they are terrifying because the monsters are flesh and blood and we can’t stop watching every time a new one comes out because they feed the darkest and most twisted side of our curiosity.

And the police genre is not exactly new, criminal stories, murders, kidnappings and violence respond to the same human condition, and to the fact that we want to know every detail of the stories of other people’s tragedies, put ourselves in the shoes of the people who they investigate, but also get under the skin of the criminals to understand what moves them and why they commit such terrible acts.

Literature was already doing it long before the arrival of the series, and streaming gave us an opportunity to further explore that world and all its possibilities. hbo max, like Netflix, has a special category dedicated to police series, where you can find titles from all over the world, award-winning stories and great actors who, from time to time, also show us true stories that must be seen to be believed, and that are undoubtedly more disturbing, dark and macabre than any horror fiction supernatural.

Who can be afraid of ghosts, witches, monsters and ghosts if there are people in this world capable of great violence and brutality? The series are also a reflection of this and the boom in police thrillers confirms that there is something inside all of us that leads us to feel an attraction to the wildest.

Police series you must watch on HBO Max:

Red Lights

In this Nordic series, nominated at the Cannes Film Festival, Carice van Houte brings to life one of three women who are connected to the world of prostitution and human trafficking in Amsterdam. It all begins when a teenager is found dead in a passing hotel, the authorities discover that she was a sex worker who was illegally brought to the country and with deceit, and that unleashes an investigation that targets a couple who is dedicated to trafficking women and that could be the key to arrest the real culprits and find a murderer.

face to face