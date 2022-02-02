Zapeando: Lorena Castell does not consider being adopted: “I am interested in Brad Pitt loving me”

Frdric von Anhalta German prince who is a widower and is 78 years old has adopted a 27-year-old young man to take care of him and be able to inherit all his assets, news that has not left indifferent to Danny Matthew nor to any of the ‘sappers’ who have sat around the table this Wednesday ‘zapping’.

Quique Hairstyle He has asked his fellow program members which famous person they would like to adopt if they find themselves in that hypothetical situation. “to me Jorge Sanz“, I have answered Danny Matthew. The partner of the space Atresmedia who has asked the question, for his part, has stated that in his case he would like it to be Masiel. “To me that he would adopt me Masielthe dream of my life,” said the man from Vallecas.

“to me Miley Cyrus“, he assured below Cristina Pedrochean answer that has not convinced Quique Hairstyle because the American artist is younger than the ‘sapper’. “She has to be much older than you. She could be your colleague, she can’t adopt her,” the ‘sapper’ snapped. “It’s worth her, because I adopt her,” commented the Vallecana. “I don’t know, meryl streep, to read me stories before bed. I would love it,” he stressed. valeria rose.

Lorena Castell advocates for her mother and if not Brad Pitt

“I really like my mother, because she is a very funny woman,” she finally indicated. Lorraine Castell. “Sorry, I also allowed myself to be adopted by your mother,” he joked Danny Matthew. However, the response of the Catalan ‘sapper’ who has not convinced his companions. “We are telling other people who can offer you something. For example, Brad Pitt“, he pointed out Cristina Pedroche.

“No, because I’m not interested in him adopting me, I’m interested in him loving me. It’s another roll,” he asserted. Lorraine Castellwhich has made clear the condition that would put Brad Pitt if the American actor were interested in his adoption: “If he is going to adopt me as one of his children and he is not going to touch me, he should not adopt me,” the collaborator of ‘zapping’.