“You must not let him die”: Héctor Moreno came out in defense of Tata Martino

The Concacaf Octagonal Final is in the final stretch and the classification to Qatar 2022 It hangs by a thread for several teams in the area, who see Mexico as the closest target to deprive them of their ticket to the World Cup.

Panama Y Costa Rica are the two squads that are on the hunt for the Tricoloras they are one and five points away respectively in the standings, so the next match in the aztec selection against the canaleros It will be crucial to define if there is a crisis in the team led by Gerardo Martino.

For this reason, the criticism has overflowed against the Argentine strategist, who has assumed a fragment of the responsibility after drawing against Costa Rica at Aztec stadium; however, one of the captains of the Tri came out to defend daddy and hinted that the team was united so as not to leave him alone.

“We are with him, we must not abandon ship or let anyone die alone. We are all, nor is he to blame when he wins or when he loses, even the players, they are shared responsibilities ”

These were the first words of Hector Moreno after leaving the concentration of the selection to join Monterey Striped in the United Arab Emirateswhere they will play the Club World Cup Starting next Saturday, February 5.

The 34-year-old defender played the 180 minutes against Jamaica Y Costa Rica at the moment FIFA dateso he took part of the blame for not getting the desired results, especially regarding the last one against the Tico team, where they played one of their worst games, according to his words.

“Obviously there are many things to improve, even if he had won the other day, there are things to improve. It wasn’t a good game I think the worst game we’ve had in this tie”, affirmed Héctor after landing in the United Arab Emirates before the microphones of multimedia.

After the goalless draw with Costa Rica at Colossus of Santa UrsulaMexico was in the Octagonal third place with 18 points, below the United States with the same points and four units from Canada; while Panama came within a single point.

This Tuesday the Aztec stadium will receive again Tricolor for commitment against canaleroswho will have in their hands the possibility of putting themselves in the third place in the standings if they manage to defeat Mexico, something they haven’t achieved yet during a World Cup qualifier.

In the event of a loss to Panama, Mexico would be in a risk zone with three games remaining in the standings, so the position of Gerardo Martino as Tri’s strategist, he would be at risk; however, in the future of the selection there are still two commitments in the Aztec stadium.

In the next FIFA datethe Aztec set will receive the United Stateswill visit Honduras and close its participation in the Concacaf Octagon in view of The Savior in the Mexican capital; two of the least powerful rivals throughout the tie.

Similarly, the performance of Costa Rica this Tuesday before Jamaica It will be crucial for the options of the rest of the teams, since it is the main pursuer that seeks to qualify for the intercontinental playoff, which will again be against a team from Oceania.

