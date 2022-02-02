You can now create your own 3D avatar for the metaverse of Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, so you can do it in Mexico

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, has announced theThe arrival of 3D avatars for Instagram Stories. Mark Zuckerberg himself has given the news on his Facebook profile.

According to the CEO of the company, it is about an update to the Meta avatars, with “more expressions, faces and skin tones”among other aspects such as wheelchairs and hearing aids.

The most important thing about this update, explains Zuckerberg, is that the new avatars can be used through Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, that is, all the Meta platforms that make up its metaverse. The executive mentions that he is also experimenting with digital clothing to dress the avatars and give them more personality, starting with official NFC shirts to wear during the Super Bowl.

Initially, Meta’s new 3D avatars are available in Instagram Stories and private messages. In fact, the test begins in the United States, Canada and Mexico, countries where users of the Meta platforms can already create our personalized avatar.

How to create your Facebook avatar for Instagram Stories

Meta explains that users who have already created their avatars on Facebook will now see the best ones mentioned by Zuckerberg applied, and will be able to use their avatars as profile photos, in comments as stickers, and for the first time, in Instagram stories.

On the other hand, for those who have not created their avatar, they can easily do so from the Facebook app, in the section Menu > Avatarsfollowing the simple steps to customize it.





In addition, a new option to create 3D avatars and be able to use them in Stories will also be introduced on Instagram. However, despite the fact that Meta confirms that Mexico is one of the first countries that will receive this option, at the time of writing this post, the creation of avatars is not yet among Instagram’s options.