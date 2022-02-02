WWE 2K22 shows more than 9 minutes of gameplay

2K today presented the Ringside Report #1 of WWE© 2K22, the first in a series of videos that will provide an in-depth look at the game’s features, mechanics, and other areas. The video Ringside Report #1 shows the gameplay of WWE 2K22 and offers a closer look at some of the new developments that make this installment in the franchise such a hit.

Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Lead Designer Jason Vandiver, Senior Producer Jonathan Rivera and Senior Designer Derek Donahue offer commentary as a full match unfolds in WWE 2K22pitting Superstar Rey Mysterio against rising phenom Damian Priest in over nine minutes of play.

Throughout the match, the Visual Concepts team highlights:

New dynamic animations, only possible through the redesigned game engine, showing both Superstars in the ring. Superstars are more responsive and easier to control, and every move connects smoother and more precisely.

An overhauled lighting engine that displays extreme detail on Superstars, making them look hyper-realistic.

Modified item physics allow for unexpected moments throughout combat. Kendo sticks fray with each strike, and tables and corner barricades break dynamically to create a more authentic gaming experience.

Strategic defensive commands including block, dodge, and interrupt.

For more details on the latest innovations coming to WWE 2K22see full Ringside Report #1. WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11, 2022*.

