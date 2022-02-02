World | Rihanna | Barbados | Caribbean | 4 unmissable places in Barbados, the country where Rihanna was born | LET’S GO

On Monday, January 31, the famous singer Rihanna shook social networks by announcing that she is expecting her firstborn with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. As a result of her new stage, in this note we will show you the four best-known places in Barbadoscountry of origin of the interpreter of “We found love”, who has been appointed as ambassador of said territory in 2018 to increase the sightseeingculture and education.

It should be remembered that the name Barbados It caught the attention of various international media on November 30, 2021, as it was officially an independent republic and broke ties with the British monarchy. The city of the country is Bridgetown, which is located to the southwest of the island. It features colonial buildings and was established by the English in 1628.

Folkestone Museum and Marine Park

The famous Folkestone Museum and Marine Park It is located on the outskirts of Holetown where tourists can visit the beach to practice water sports such as paddle, surf, kayak, snorkel, dive or enjoy the crystal clear waters. This point is also known for Stavronikitia, a sunken ship that lies submerged in 120 feet of water about a half mile offshore.

Andromeda Botanical Gardens

The famous garden on the island is named after the figure Andromeda, belonging to Greek Mythology. It is 6 acres in size and began as a private plant collection by horticulturist Iris Bannochie. The most prominent plants are palms, rhododendrons and a huge bearded fig. The name of the country came from this tree that in distant times the Portuguese sailors called it the island of Barbados.

crane beach

The Caribbean beach is known as one of the most beautiful in Barbados and is located between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic. The name comes from the huge cranes that were used on the site to load the boats when the beach was used as a port. In addition, this natural landscape was discovered by European colonization and remained under English rule until the 1960s. Tourists, especially celebrities and wealthy people, arrive and are impressed by the turquoise waters and white sand.

harrison’s cave

Another tourist attraction in Barbados is the Harrison’s Cave where there are crystallized limestone, it has streams, waterfalls and deep pools. Visitors travel a mile and a half by underground tram. The cave was created naturally by the erosion of water through the limestone rock. Once inside, there are various lights that illuminate the place and especially the stalactites and stalagmites.