Wonder Woman 1984: 50% of HBO Max subscribers unsubscribed after seeing it

According to a recent report, HBO Max lost about 50% of the new subscribers it gained with the launch of Wonder Woman 1984. This is an obvious decline and explains how complicated the start of HBO Max was in 2020, a service that sought to compete with Disney+, Prime Video and Netflix. Warner, owner of the platform, decided to launch its great films in theaters and streaming at the same time, Wonder Woman 1984 being the first in its catalog. Function, managed to attract 41 million new subscribers, although not for the expected time.

A large part of HBO Max subscribers have unsubscribed

It seems that a large part of those 41 million subscribers decided to unsubscribe according to TheWrap. At least 50% of the people who signed up for HBO Max to watch Wonder Woman 1984 during Christmas of 2020They left the service a short time later. As measured by Antenna, which is also echoed ScreenRant, 31% of those new subscribers had left in less than a monthmaking it clear that there was nothing on the platform that appealed to them.







This same loss, but within six months, also occurred with Disney+ when was the musical released hamiltonas well as in AppleTV+ and after the premiere of his Tom Hanks movie about World War II, greyhound. Yes OK Wonder Woman 1984 was not as well received as the first film, the analysis does not blame the film by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot. It was a streaming success, and although it did not do well at the box office, the development of a third installment has been confirmed that will have the titular team at the controls.

“ WW84 has been the most pirated and sold movie of 2021; HBO Max is happy with its performance

Wonder Woman 1984 it was also the best-selling movie in home format in 2021 and ranked in the top 10 most pirated movies in 2021. These types of studies show that on streaming platforms, when a high-profile release attracts a large audience, it is lost within a few days. It is difficult to attract an audience, and even more difficult to keep it. In any case, and after a very successful 2021, HBO Max still has more subscribers in total than when the movie was released, so the move seems to have worked.