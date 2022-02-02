With elegant coat Lourdes Munguía shines for this winter

There is nothing better than seeing Lourdes Munguia 60 years old with very glamorous clothes, as it is something that she has always boasted on social networks, such as the recent coat that she shared on Instagram which looks spectacular on the beautiful woman of great size.

It turns out that the Mexican actress appears on a bench with a dress at the bottom which can hardly be seen because the black coat covers the entire beautiful body of the Mexican actress who is a lover of the cold, since it is the season in which who brings out his best clothes.

“The goal is to be better than yesterday, not better than anyone. #love #life #challenges #attitude #dreams #games #soul #mind #survive #enjoy #play #behappy #actress #soul #smile #daybyday #mimimouse”, writes Lourdes Munguía in her flirtatious winter photo where she looks very smiling as always.

Meanwhile, the fans of the Mexican actress not only told her that she looks beautiful, but that she poses with great poise in any of the photos and that this was no exception, in addition, her complexion looks extremely perfect, since she has said that the The key is not only to drink water, but to eat correctly.

Very beautiful Lourdes Munguía with her coat / Instagram

For those who do not know Lourdes Munguía for years has been considered a woman of total elegance who has never fallen into vulgarity, because her photos have validated it, she is also considered an artist who does not need controversy to get ahead.

“Hello, Aunt Lourdes Munguia, I’m Yanett Munguía Alonzo, I love how you act in soap operas”, “Beautiful may God bless you always and please take good care of yourself, kisses from Brazil”, “Hello, good afternoon, beautiful lourdes.munguia, have a nice afternoon” , fans write to the famous in networks.

don’t eat flour

For those who don’t know, another key reason why Lourdes Munguía has that dreamy figure is because she doesn’t eat flour, although in interviews she has said that she only does it on her birthday, she usually tries to avoid it, because apparently these they swell his stomach, so he prefers to avoid them.

Read more: Channel 7 TV programming for this Tuesday, November 30, 2021