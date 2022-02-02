Will there be a sequel on Amazon… with Chris Pratt?

MADRID, July 6. (CultureLeisure) –

tomorrow’s warthe movie starring Chris Pratt for Amazon Prime Video, poses a surprising universe where, beyond its main plot about the confrontation between humanity and an alien racetime travel is possible and is explained in great detail.

This has made some viewers wonder if the platform will produce more movies that continue to delve into telejumping and all time travel logistics that they entail, and in the origin of the extraterrestrials. A possibility, the latter that seems to be the one that most attracts the attention of the director of the film, Chris McKay.

During an interview with Variety, McKay explained that he really enjoyed the design phase. “Talk later of the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were originated and bred, and how they could be used“, said the director.

“I like to experiment with world building, especially when you have the potential for time travel.“, the director has pointed out before noting that there could be “a sequel based on the ethnographic study of the White Spikes that will show their world, where they come from and what their purpose is“.

“So yeah, I think it can be a lot of fun and with this cast, we’re just getting started,” McKay concluded. Although she has not specified it and it is too soon to confirm it, based on his statements, the filmmaker seems interested in Pratt reprising his role.

Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, Tomorrow’s War stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Keith Powers, Theo Von, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Seychelle Gabriel and Mike Mitchell.