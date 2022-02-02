Will Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get married? This is the PHOTO that would reveal their commitment

Could it be that he love Come in Kendall Jenner Y Devin Booker will it have a happy ending? That is the question that all his fans ask themselves after a revelation was revealed. Photo in which one of them wears a ring that appears to be engagement. Faced with this image, the couple’s followers began to speculate and consider that 2022 will be the year in which the famous model marries in a luxurious wedding with the NBA star.

Unlike her sisters, Kendall Jenner is very reserved when it comes to her love life: The famous model does not share information about her courtships and it has been other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family who have revealed their romantic relationships; such is the case of her mother, Kris Jenner, who confirmed that her daughter had dated Harry Styles. However, the famous model may want to change that and wants to share with the world how happy she is with her current boyfriend, basketball player Devin Bookerwith whom he spent the end of the year holidays.

This is the photo that would reveal the commitment of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner Y Devin Booker They would have had a romantic start to the year together, as the model shared a series of photographs of what had been their week away from everyone and in the middle of the forest. in one of the pictures Devin is seen wearing what appears to be a gold engagement ring right in the hand with which you are holding a glass of wine.

Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner

Speculation immediately began: “But her ring…” and “Did anyone else notice the ring on her hand?“Were some of the comments that fans of the couple wrote in the publication. Could it be that this year Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker will get married? So far it is just a rumor and both celebrities have kept silent and have not commented on it.

Who is Devin Booker, boyfriend of Kendall Jenner?

Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner

Devin Booker is a basketball player, champion with the United States team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Devin is the son of former NBA player Melvin Booker and Verónica Gutiérrez; his maternal grandmother is from Mexico; the basketball player has been dating Kendall since June 2020 and, according to Peoplethe Kardashian-Jenner family is crazy about Devin and they love him.