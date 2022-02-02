Why Sony has really decided to buy Bungie

Image : Bungie

Sony I buy Bungie last Monday in another colossal acquisition between two giants of the video world games. Even if the advantages of buying a triple A game developer they look pretty obvious, the details of the deal have led to questions about Sony’s strategy in its intense war against Xbox.

Before we try to explain Sony’s strategy, let’s talk about some of the important details we’ve learned about the acquisition of Bungie and what will happen once the deal is done. As we already know, sony will pay $3.6 billion to buy Bungie the developer of the shooter Destiny and the creators of the franchise Halo (which is now under the control of Microsoft).

Despite being wholly owned by Sony, Bungie will continue to act as an independent studio when it comes to developing and publishing its games. And in case this purchase concerns to the fans from Microsoft, they need to know that Bungie games, both current and future, promise to be cross-platform, meaning Sony won’t force them to be exclusive to their consoles . Expansions, cross-platform features, and in-game items will continue to be offered alike in Xbox and PlayStation. And to finish it should be noted that Bungie will co-exist with playstation studio instead to stand with others two dozen studies that already have fallen under his wing . In short, Bungie will work with all normal just that will now belong to Sony.

Comparisons between this acquisition and that of ActivisionBlizzard by Microsoft ($68.7 billion or, which is the same, 19 Bungies ) are unavoidable, and have led some to wonder if Sony will be making good use of your new asset. In the end Microsoft just bought multiple titles triple-A from one of the biggest video developers games that are currently . It is likely that some of those titles will become exclusive and that the others at least help to strengthen the service subscription from GamePass. So what was what Sony hoped to gain from the purchase of a study that has focused all its recent efforts in a single game?

TO short term, Sony will have a largest player base and a steady stream of income thanks to the purchase of expansions and the d coin and Destiny that are making many players . Maintaining that player base involves keep them together instead of breaking up the group (that they may form teams and compete together thanks to the cross play ) making the game exclusive . Microsoft will do the same with Call of Dutyalthough it is not clear if it is a strategic decision or if it does to comply with the agreements existing.

Also some believe that Sony could use Destiny as ammunition in case is produced a kind of Cold War against Microsoft, thus pressing to his rival to keep the games of Activision Blizzard as cross-platform . For me this is a theory unlikely given that Microsoft already owns the rights to Halo. Also, Sony would look bad after having secured to the players he will keep Destiny and upcoming Bungie releases on Xbox.

beyond signing a popular game that could help fill part of the empty from its catalogue, Sony is buying a studio with a pedigree, one that it can help expand and grow to launch more quality titles. In fact Bungie CEO Pete Parsons wrote in a post that the most immediate change will be that Bungie can now hire good talents for your study faster . If all goes well, Bungie will follow in the footsteps of Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games and their releases will generate huge profits every year .

“Bungie’s expertise in giving a world class service and engage with long-term community is an argument extremely convincing and will serve to support the development of several future titles of PlayStation Studios”, wrote Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment in the Blog playstation .

did i mention the former two studios because they are involved in another element of the Bungie deal that has gone unnoticed: the potential for Sony to expand Destiny beyond their games, which is something that Bungie was already planning to do before this announcement.

It may seem pure to you speculation, but don’t rule out that Destiny end up flowing soon in a series or movie . Bungie is also not something I keep in secret. Last year, the study public a list of jobs for a new senior executive who would be responsible for “promote projects that extend the franchise Destiny to new categories like TV movies, books, comics and audio formats”.

Sony could be the ideal partner for it . The company has not only shown its ability to support the studios, but Sony Pictures, a division within the Japanese conglomerate, has the knowledge and resources to convert Destiny in a giant franchise . We are a few weeks away from the release of the film Unchartedan adaptation of one of the sagas of Sony’s most successful video games. and the franchise post apocalyptic The Last of Us it’s on its way to become an HBO television series.

Whether for a ironic destiny twist or to throw a blow to the chin of the competition, Sony’s announcement and Bungie was produced a day after Paramount+ presented the trailer for the expected series of Halowhose first video game he created Bungie more than 20 years ago .