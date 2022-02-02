Why did Washington’s NFL team change its name? Now they will be Washington Commanders

The Washington Football Team is as of today the Washington Commanders, according to revealed the board of the team that had been left without an identity by eliminating the name of the “Redskins” or Red Skins, due to allegations that it was racist and denigrated Native Americans.

Later, the team had to deal with different accusations of discrimination and harassment by directors, managers and executives, which cast a shadow over the franchise and caused great instability inside the locker room. As a result, the league fined them $10 million and Daniel Snyder, owner of the team, had to leave the decisions in the hands of his wife, Tanya Snyder.

In an interview in 2013, Daniel assured that he would never change the name of the team, however, the impulse of the fans and, mainly, of the sponsors and the owner of the stadium, made it possible for Washington to leave the name and logo that he used from 1933 to 2020.

This history is left behind and today “the rich history of the team and the culture of champions” is “honored”, personified with players guided by a mission that “take command, forge success and break barriers on and off the field,” the statement explains. team official NFL .

The team from the US capital, which was founded in 1932, ceased to be Redskins in December 2020, as well as the logo that showed the head of an Indian with ornamental feathers on the players’ helmets, apology of the discrimination that For centuries Native Americans suffered on their own land.

All of 2021, they were called “Washington Football Team” and used a “W” on the helmet and the coaching staff uniform, which they will keep with a redesign that changes the typography for a more modern one.

The change was the result of an 18-month collaborative process between fans, alumni, players and community leaders, as well as stakeholders throughout the city, Maryland and Virginia.

“Commanders bring to life the commitment to service and leadership that defines the DMV community. More importantly, the new team identity also represents the values ​​that unite the Burgundy & Gold family, which include resilience, character, tradition and unity,” says the statement released on the morning of February 2, 2022.