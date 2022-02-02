Who was Emma Stone inspired to play the role of Cruella?

DRAFTING. american actress Emma Stone has revealed the name of the person who inspired him to play the iconic role of cruel.

During an interview given to the BBC Radio 1, Emma Stone revealed that his source of inspiration to embody the evil laugh of cruel it was Tallulah Bankhead.

the protagonist of La La Land He said he spent hours listening to the stage actress to match her voice.

About the movie

The new film of Disney has generated high expectations internationally for its cast and plot.

Part of the cast of the film is made up of celebrities such as Emma Stone, with the leading role and Emma Thompson, who plays the baroness.

The plot unfolds in the life of Wake, a young woman who wants to enter the eccentric world of fashion. The young dreamer will look to the baroness as an example to follow.

However, both will become rivals and will clash over their ideas of artistic innovation.

From La La Land to cruel

Emma Stone She is an actress recognized for her versatility when playing a role.

Her charm and talent have made her shine in different productions, including La La Landa dramatic and musical film.

Now, with his leading role in cruelthe most feared villain in the animated world, becomes one of the stars of Hollywood most valued and recognized internationally.

Click here: More news of your interest in ICONOS Mag