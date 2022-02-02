Who is the actor who will play the new He-Man on Netflix? – Come and see

After the success of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”, the Netflix animated series that recovered the adventures of He-Man, the iconic warrior who starred in the successful series of the ’80s, the platform is preparing a “live action” movie.

The new version comes after the good reception of the two parts of the animated series and as published TheHollywood Reporter, the actor who will play the famous Prince Adam has already been chosen.

Is about Kyle Allena 27-year-old performer who starred in such films as “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s latest musical, “The Map of Perfect Moments” and “For Life.”

The future production will be directed by the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, who carried out fictions such as Band of Robbers, “The Last Romantic” and are also in charge of “The Lost City”, the next fantasy film with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

The adaptation of the He-Man script will be carried out by David Callaham, screenwriter of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

The company Mattel, which has the rights to the franchise, will also be in the Netflix project, which at the moment does not have a release date.