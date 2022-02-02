Which actors appear in the new Batman movie?

After many delays, batman It is a month away from reaching all the cinemas in the country, since its premiere is scheduled for March 4. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring some of Hollywood’s best talent, Warner Bros’ upcoming superhero drama is a completely new version of the historical superhero of DC.

“By exploring the corruption at the heart of the story, Batman also begins to uncover a larger story of corruption within the city and how it might connect to the wealthy and powerful Wayne family.”, points out the synopsis revealed by Variety.

Meet the cast of the new Batman movie

Robert Pattinson as Batman

To prepare to play Batman, the actor has been working with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu red and black belt athlete Rigan Machado, who has previously worked with Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Hunnam.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

Kravitz landed the part after reading with Pattinson and three other candidates. The actress has described her role as “very physically demanding”. “It had to be in a very specific way, and there is a pandemic. I put on a catsuit every day at 7:00 am, I work 12 hours a day and then I come home and work out. It was intense”He said in an interview for the magazine AnOther.

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Many fans may still remember Jim Carrey’s take on the crazed supervillain (1995’s Batman Forever), but now Another of Hollywood’s craziest stars will put a spin on Edward Nigma.

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Westworld Favorite Jeffrey Wright to Play Commissioner James W. Gordon in Reeves’ new movie. Gordon, a reluctant ally of Batman and a detective with the Gotham City Police Department, was previously played by Oscar winner Gary Oldman.

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

The actor will play the crime boss who was first seen in 1987’s Batman: Year One. Carmine Falcone has previously been portrayed by Tom Wilkinson in 2005’s Batman Begins, and John Doman also took on the role in the TV show Gotham.

Peter Sarsgarard

Pundits and fans speculated that he would take on the role of Harvey Dent, however, the actor will play the chief prosecutor of Gotham City.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

Matt Reeves confirmed that Colin Farrell would be joining the project after tweeting: “Wait, is that you, #Oz?” along with a GIF of the actor. ‘Oz’ is a short form of Oswald, the villain’s name.

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

The actor confirmed that “definitely” he accepted the role so he could work alongside Matt Reeves, The movie director.