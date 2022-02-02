When is Jurassic World Dominion 3 released in Mexico?

If you consider yourself a fan of the dinosaur franchise most famous, you can not miss the next adventure starring Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHowardJurassic World Dominion pretend to be one of the biggest bets of the distributor Universal Pictures, the dinosaur action and adventure movie will place viewers in the following events after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomso the giant reptiles have once again dominated the planet.

This will make human beings have the task of learning to live in the same environment with them, but, in the process, an event will occur that will make Owen Grady Y Claire Dearing must unite to be able to solve this new odyssey. The third installment of Jurassic Park was directed by Colin Trevorrow.

The film that started shooting during the 2020 it had to be suspended due to the pandemic, however, it is already ready and it is possible that it will begin its promotion in the next few dayswe tell you when it opens in Mexico.

Jurassic World: Dominion: release date in Mexico and Latin America

The trailer has not been revealed yet. Jurassic World but the fans are already waiting. Regarding its premiere, it is possible that it will take place during the summer 2022 in Mexico and Latin America, since its launch is already confirmed for the United States on June 10th.

It is quite likely that Jurassic World Dominion will be released in Mexico and other regions of Latin America in the first days of June, if not that it will be released on the same day as its publication in theaters in the United States.

The film was set to hit theaters on July 11, 2021, however due to delays due to covid-19, its release was postponed, in addition to scenes being added in the post production. The tape already has several official posters:

Although the trailer has not been released, the film already has a teaser that brings users closer to the story, this lasts 5:34 minutes and is quite interesting as it raises the presence of different Jurassic creatures and a new world dominated by them.

According to specialized media, Jurassic World Dominion It will last 2 hours and 8 minuteswill present new species of dinosaurs and also, there is a great possibility that it will be the end of the trilogy starring the main actor of Guardians of the Galaxybut yes, not the end of the franchise.