When, how and where to watch the game LIVE?

Know the date, schedules and TV channels to see LIVE the duel between Mexico vs. Panama from the Azteca Stadium for Concacaf Qualifiers. All the details in Flock Passion.

Gerardo Martino is experiencing his most difficult moment since he took over as technical director of the national team of Mexico. Increasingly questioned by the level shown by his managers, the results are not accompanying him in this section of the Concacaf qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Qatar.

The last draw against Costa Rica learned shortly after the victory ‘in extremis’ against Jamaicaso the TRI will now have a new opportunity to recover sensations when they receive Panama at the Azteca Stadium this Wednesday, February 2, within the framework of day 11 of the Octagonal Final.

With the point achieved against the ‘Ticos’, the Tata remain in third place in the standings with 18 units. However, their rival on this date is following them very closely with 17 points in the fourth box, so this meeting will be defining between both combined from here to what remains.

Mexico vs. Panama: when and what time do they play for Concacaf Qualifiers?

Mexico and Panama will play a duel corresponding to day 11 of the Octagonal Final this Wednesday, February 2 from the Azteca Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. (local time).

schedules by country

Mexico vs. Panama, where and how to watch the match LIVE?

Get to know all the available channels that will broadcast the match in different regions:

TV channel by country

Mexico: TV Azteca Sports, TUDN and Channel 5

Panama:NEX

U.S: TUDN and Univision

Canada: OneSoccer

South America: ESPN 3 (except Brazil) and Star+