WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging used by millions of people every day to stay in touch, whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notesetc.

One of the many advantages it has is that users have the option to activate some security features, for example, you can choose who sees your profile picture or the last time you connected to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, 3 functions to hide with “ghost mode”. Photo: Pixabay



3 Features You Can Hide With “Ghost Mode”

We tell you what functions can be hidden with the “ghost mode”, so take note so that you activate them in your application:

1. Delete your name

Although it is true that in the messaging application it is necessary to identify each user, you can also leave a blank space with the help of a special character called Unicode. Then you only have to enter the application, in settings click on “edit profile”, paste it in the “user name” and select the “save” option.

Done, this way no one can see your name, another advantage is that this same character can be used to send a message “without content”, so you will surprise your contacts.

You can also read: Messenger will notify you when they take a screenshot of a chat

2. Hide your photo

The “ghost mode” also allows you to hide your profile picture, or also set it so that everyone can see the picture, my contacts or nobody. The steps you must follow are the following:

Go to settings, then look for the account section, select privacy and finally click on the profile photo section, and that is where you can choose who the photo can be shown to: everyone, my contacts or nobody.

You can also read: WhatsApp prepares a way to send photos and videos faster

3. Your last connection time

Finally, another advantage that “ghost mode” gives is to hide your last connection time, for this you must enter settings or configuration, then account, again select the privacy option and finally the last time section, there it is where you can select the nobody option.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.