What would happen if Salinas Pliego bought Banamex?

from the day that citi announced the sale of its retail banking in Mexicothere has been speculation about who the potential buyers could be and the impact it will have on the banking structure in the country.

Until November 2021, according to figures from the National Baking and Stock Commissionthe portfolio of credit of the banking system in Mexico added 5 billion 520 thousand 553 million pesos, where the seven great banks of the country (BBVA, Banorte, Santander, CitibanamexScotiabanak, HSBC and Inbursa) accounted for 82.2% of the total.

For the amount of your portfolio credit, Citibanamex it is the fourth bank to concentrate 10% of the total.

In the case of Azteca Bankcurrently has a 2.1% share and is the tenth bank for its share in the portfolio of creditbut a potential acquisition of Banamex It would catapult it to fourth place in the market, just where the latter is today.

Jorge Sanchez TelloDirector of Applied Research at the Foundation for Financial Studies (Fundef) commented the broken chair: “Azteca Bank is a solid financial institution and it is feasible that you can buy Citibanamex; however there will be a lot of competition because Banorte and Inbursa are also interested and they are two financial groups with the resources to acquire Banamex so it will be interesting who manages to convince citi“.

“Whoever buys it will be able to establish itself as one of the main banks of the country (although the three already have a great recognition banks who have shown interest and have the advantage that they are Mexican owners,” he said.

The aspiration for 2021 Azteca Bank was to have 15 million digital customers, which would represent 60% of the total.

raise your hand

Very much in his style on social media, the businessman Richard Salinas Pliego He asked citi say how much he wants for his ‘changarro’ and offered to keep it open from 9 to 9 every day of the year.

The businessman said: “I have always believed and invested in Mexico and the Mexicans. That is why I have asked my team to analyze the convenience of acquiring

@Citibanamex and double my bet on MexicoMexicans and their future”.

Mexicanize to Banamex

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said the output of Citi Group of commercial banking in Mexico and the sale of Citibanamex It would be an “opportunity” formexicanize´ this bank, and that the finances of the banking remain in the country and that the Mexicans return to be the owners.

He stressed that it would be positive to achieve “mexicanize” Citibanamex without authoritarian measures, since the National Bank of Mexico was born in the nineteenth century being of the Mexicans. “Now, if all the legal procedures are followed, and of course the tax has to be paid, Mexican investors may be the ones who keep Banamexto get back Banamex to Mexico“.

“We are not closed nor are we against foreigners, but we would like this bank to be Mexicanized, because it usually happens that bank profits, when the shareholders are foreigners, are not reinvested in our country,” said the president, after it was announced that Citigroup would close its commercial banking operations in Mexico.

President López Obrador celebrated the interest shown by the businessman Richard Salinas Pliegoand pointed out that Carlos Slim (Inbursa), Carlos Hank González (Banorte) could be in the same case, and reported that the businessman José Javier Garza Calderón raised the possibility of acquiring it together with other investors, although he specified that this does not rule out the participation of foreigners.

cj