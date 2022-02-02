What we know about Tom Brady and his possible return with the Patriots to retire

Tom Brady was in the news in the last hours because in the last days of January, reports indicated that he would not return to the Buccaneers and finally this February 1, the same QB would confirm his retirement with a letter to the Tampa Bay franchise.

The curious thing about the case, is that in his retirement letter he forgot to mention the Patriots or something that had to do with the franchise in which he was for 20 years and with which he made approximately 90% of his career and records, not even a single reference.

There was a reason, possibly. HERE we tell you that Tom Brady in his farewell to the Patriots in 2020 dedicated a few words to them and that was his closing, that is why perhaps he did not mention New England in his goodbyebecause the QB focused on his last two years as a professional.

The thing is the topic of Tom Brady and the Patriots could have one more chapter and attention fans of New England, that the GOAT could return to the franchise, although at the moment it cannot be confirmed 100% by any of the parties.

“Don’t give me hope”, were Hawkeye’s words to Black Widow in Avengers Endgame and they fit perfectly Patriots fans with a possible arrival of Tom Brady to the team and wearing that blue jersey with number 12 again.

The possible return of Tom Brady to Patriots

The reason Tom Brady neglected to say anything about the Patriots in his retirement post may have been because plans to say a few words for the Pats on his possible return to the New England franchise.

Wes Goldberga journalist in Miami mentioned according to his sources: “Tom Brady plans to sign a one-day deal with the New England Patriots and retire with the franchise he played with for 20 years. He spoke to Robert Kraft this morning and he’s flying to Massachusetts for a ceremony.“.

Tom Brady would not return to play one more season with the Patriots, he would only sign for one day and it would be to be able to retire with the team to which he gave everything and vice versa. The date of the ceremony is unknown, but surely they have it contemplated before the Pro Bowl, that is, before Sunday, February 6.