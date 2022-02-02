What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Three colors: white’

Three colors: white. France, 1994 (88 minutes). Director: Krzystof Kieslowski. Cast: Julie Delpy, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Janusz Gajos, Jerzy Stuhr.

If first it was blue, the color that represents freedom, now it is the turn of white, equality. The recently deceased Polish director Krzystof Kieslowski makes the second part of the trilogy that he dedicates to the French flag. In this case, the story of a Polish hairdresser who divorces his French wife, a murder conviction and some romantic troubles served Kieslowski to make a pessimistic morality fable. To give life to the main characters, two perfectly combined actors, the French Julie Delpy and the Polish Zbigniew Zamachowski, an actor little known outside his country but who amply demonstrated his quality, end up rounding off this splendid story of loves and heartbreaks. As an anecdote, we will say that if you pay attention you will see the protagonists of Three colors: blue in a short sequence.

3.40pm / Comedy Central

‘Untouchable’

Untouchableyes France, 2011 (112 minutes). Directors: Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. Cast: François Cluzet, Omar Sy, Anne Le Ny, Audrey Fleurot.

A wealthy aristocrat (played by François Cluzet), left quadriplegic after a paragliding accident, hires a freshly released boy from the Paris suburbs (Omar Sy) to work as his assistant. They have nothing in common and the young man does not seem the most suitable person for this task, but an unusual friendship will emerge between them. So simple is the theme of this intelligent and award-winning comedy, with some necessary touches of drama, which became the highest grossing French production in history.

15.55 / #0

‘Dunkirk’

dunkirk. United States, 2017 (117 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Hardy.

Christopher Nolan directs and signs the screenplay for this outstanding war drama, with its necessary doses of intrigue and action, focused on the situation of the British soldiers who were surrounded by German troops in Dunkirk after the fall of France in May 1940 and the operation which allowed them to be rescued. Nominated last year for eight Oscars (of which it finally won the ones for editing, sound mixing and sound editing), this moving story had a balanced choral cast in which the successful work of both Fionn Whitehead and the almost always excessive Kenneth Branagh.

18.20 / TCM

‘When Harry Met Sally’

When Harry met Sally. United States, 1989 (91 minutes). Director: Rob Reiner. Cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby.

The passage from the purest friendship to love is the real engine of this entertaining sentimental comedy that left its promising beginnings almost nothing. An unequal couple and a script that lacks spark are the worst allies of this bearable story.

19.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Kubrick for Kubrick’, a genius

More than 20 years have passed since the death of Stanley Kubrick, but his works continue to be analyzed in search of the answers that the director was always reluctant to give. Through interviews that had never seen the light of day, Kubrick analyzes in the documentary Kubrick for Kubrick , his work and philosophy of life together with the French critic Michel Ciment. Thanks to his testimony, interviews with those who were lucky enough to work with him and some of the most mythical sequences of his films, we get to know a little better about this legendary and, in the words of Jack Nicholson, an incredibly perfectionist director. It is, in short, an essential biography for fans of what is said to be the most influential director of the 20th century.

19.26 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The Holy Innocents’

Spain, 1983 (103 minutes). Director: Mario Camus. Interpreters Francisco Rabal, Alfredo Landa, Terele Pávez.

Adaptation of the novel by Miguel Delibes that was one of the great international successes of Spanish cinema. Cannes awarded this film, which portrays an exploited and marginalized family in the Spain of the sixties. Good technical and artistic work for a rural drama that offers an x-ray of the misery and abuse of a not so distant time. Realistic, and with Paco Rabal and Alfredo Landa embroidering their roles.

20.05 / Movistar Classics

‘Caught in time’

groundhog day. United States, 1993 (96 minutes). Director: Harold Ramis. Cast: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott,

Bill Murray couldn’t have done worse on the famous Groundhog Day. A thousand times those fateful 24 hours will be repeated, always the same until he changes his harsh behavior and becomes a man dedicated to society. An attractive comedy directed by Harold Ramis (A Dangerous Therapy) full of funny moments and very well interpreted by the well-known leading couple of him.

21.00 / Four

King’s Cup quarterfinals: Valencia-Cádiz

Valencia and Cádiz meet tonight in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, a single match duel that will be played at the Mestalla stadium. Despite the irregularity in the domestic competition, the Valencians know that they are just four games away from being able to win a title. In front will be a Cádiz with difficulties in the League that has recently changed coach but that does not give up giving the bell.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The Anthill’ with David Bisbal and Álvaro Soler

Tonight, the anthill will be marked by the rhythm brought by David Bisbal and Álvaro Soler, who come to present Counterflow, the new song that Soler has just composed and in which Bisbal accompanies him. It is a song dedicated to those people who have suffered, particularly in recent times, to those who struggle daily and must completely reinvent themselves. Pablo Motos will discuss the details of this interesting collaboration.

22.00 / TCM

‘Citizen Kane’

Citizen Kane. United States, 1940 (115 minutes). Director: Orson Welles. Cast: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore.

After the impact of his radio version of War of the Worlds, RKO hired Orson Welles to direct several films with complete freedom. Citizen Kane It was the first. Welles narrated, very much in his own way, the biography of journalistic businessman William Randolph Hearst and gave the film a truly surprising force and technical bill. At only 25 years old, who would later make films in the category of the lady from shanghai Y thirst for evil earned a privileged place in the Olympus of cinema. An absolute masterpiece.

22.00 / Telecinco

Kiko Rivera challenges the contestants of ‘Secret story’

Kiko will star tonight in SecretStory. the house of secrets a very special entrance to the house, where he will sponsor the test based on daily challenges proposed by celebrities tiktokers that the contestants will have to face. In addition, throughout the night the second expulsion will take place in the house of secrets with Alatzne, Elena and Rafa as nominees after Carmen’s salvation. All the contestants gathered will be surprised with the salvation of the participant with the least vote by the audience and then the two nominees will have different face to face with some of their companions before knowing the final decision of the audience.

22.00 / AXN White

‘web of lies’

Body of Lines. United States, 2008 (122 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, Mark Strong.

The story of an American field agent who, in order to unmask a terrorist based in Jordan, must delve into his shady world is the focus of the plot of this measured combination of action cinema and traditional espionage directed by a Ridley Scott who now turns his gaze to the conflicts in the Middle East. At the head of the cast, two effective and blockbuster actors: Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, who repeats with Scott after Gladiator, A Good Year and American Gangster.

22.30 / The Sixth

The news reaches ‘The goal’

Ana Pastor returns this Wednesday with a new installment of The objective. Among the topics of this week, the program will echo the scandals of the emeritus king, will analyze the disagreements of the coalition government or the leadership of Pablo Casado in the PP. In addition, Ana Pastor receives Pedro J. Ramírez on the set of the program, in the front line since the transition, and with him they will review current politics.

22.30 / DMAX

The ’10 mistakes that changed history’

DMAX reviews on 10 mistakes that changed history, the decalogue of great fatalities that have conditioned the future of history. From elements of nature with the weather against it to major political, geostrategic, architectural or economic decisions that star in a list with some of the biggest factors of big mistakes throughout history.

22.40 / The 1

‘The three doors’ by María Casado

The public chain premieres the three doors, an interview program carried out live from studio 6 of the RTVE Catalonia Production Center, hosted by María Casado and which will have actor Antonio Banderas as its first guest. The name of the program responds to the three doors or filters of Socrates, the three questions that every person must ask before saying something: is it true? Is it good? Does it contribute something? In the program, going through those three doors will be essential to give the true value to the word. Carmen Posada and Dr. Mario Alonso Puig will also be present in this first installment, and it will feature performances by the singer Nathy Peluso and the poet Sara Búho.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Lies’

Revealing clues in this installment of Lies, the series starring Javier Rey and Ángela Cremonte, an adaptation of one of the latest British TV phenomena, Liar. Frustrated by the inability of the judicial system to lock up her rapist, Laura undertakes all kinds of actions against Xavier Vera on her behalf. The duel between Laura and Xavier will increase in intensity until it leads them to extreme situations that put their respective lives at risk.

0.08 / Hollywood

‘The name of the rose’

The name of the rose. Italy-France-Germany, 1986 (130 minutes). Director: Jean-Jacques Annaud. Cast: Sean Connery, F. Murray Abraham, Christian Slater.

Umberto Eco’s novel was brought to the big screen by French director Jean Jacques Annaud in this interesting European production that, with very successful period settings and a skilful and well-resolved script, achieved very good numbers at the box office. Successful interpretations for an outstanding and remarkable film.

0.15 / The 2

A trip to Manolita Chen’s Chinese Theater

Manolita Chen’s Chinese Theater was an icon of the Spanish 20th century, a key piece to understand two epochs of Spain: the dictatorship and the transition. Many artists and intellectuals passed through this place and their legacy is remarkable. This Friday, La 2 broadcasts this documentary film in which a semblance of what it meant for the society of the time is made The cabaret of the poor, a journey through 40 years of cabaret, variety shows, circus, revues, Spanish and pop songs, comedians and uncovering. A semblance of Manolita Chen and hers Her Chinese Theater which was attended by artists such as Manolo Escobar, Fedra Lorente, Mustache Arrocet, Pajares y Esteso or Marifé de Triana. The documentary traces the legacy left by the Chinese Theater to filmmakers, writers, singers, comedians, jugglers and, above all, to the public, who filled it to overflowing. A plural view of the Spanish society of the time.

1.23 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘Great Turin’

United States, 2008 (116 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang.

Once again in his filmography as a director and actor, the great Clint Eastwood shows the enormous talent he has for telling stories with this simple and intimate drama about tolerance. Through the life of a lonely, resentful and racist widower whose greatest passion is taking care of his car, a 1972 Gran Torino, who has to live with the new social reality of his neighbourhood, the film puts into images endless nuances about xenophobia, generational difference, coexistence, family relationships and cultural shock.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.