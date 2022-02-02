What is positive psychology and what can it contribute to our well-being?

“Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient.”

Steve Maraboli

We live in times where we are constantly exposed to a flood of optimistic, positive, cheerful, lively and motivating messages. Usually, they try to sell us a product or the promise of guaranteed happiness if we follow certain recommendations by “experts” known pejoratively as gurus. The saturation is such that, more than one, when hearing about the term “positive psychology” will raise an eyebrow skeptically and declare that it is just more of the same. However, despite the fact that this impression is more than understandable given the context described, it is based more on a prejudice than on a well-founded reality.

Likewise, as we have reviewed throughout previous publications, the legal sector has a significant prevalence of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and stress[i]. Based on these data and given the saturation of positive messages from supposed experts adhering to pseudoscientific currents, we can deduce that There is a risk that those lawyers who suffer from these difficulties end up being captured by false professionals who cause iatrogenia more than benefit for the psychological well-being of their client. Based on this danger, it is essential to know how to differentiate pseudoscientific currents from those such as positive psychology that do find their foundation in empirical evidence, at the same time that we benefit from their discoveries.

Therefore, below we describe the scientific bases and the philosophical and psychological background on which positive psychology is based.

1. Brief introduction to positive psychology.

Positive psychology is a scientific current founded by the American psychologist and writer Martin Seligman whose main research object is based on the study of psychological well-being and human strengths. The approach towards mental health differs enormously from the one traditionally adopted by psychology since, instead of focusing exclusively on the psychological discomfort derived from social and individual problems with the aim of remedying it, it tries to add the study of personality to the equation healthy and the processes that promote health in order to increase the effectiveness of the treatment of said suffering[ii].

Currently, his lines of research focus on objects of study such as adaptive coping with trauma, resilience and post-traumatic coping.[iii]the protective role of certain positive traits in the appearance of physical and psychological disorders[iv] o positive intervention programs for people at risk of exclusion[v].

Considering the background of this movement, these range from classical Greece with Aristotle and his approach to eudaimonia (happiness obtained through the exercise of virtue) to our times with psychological exponents such as Maslow and Rogers (main representatives of the current humanist)[vi].

Throughout the following section, we will comment on those proposals with the greatest scientific support aimed at increasing our well-being and happiness, all of them compiled by the professor and writer Ben-Shahar in his book practice happiness:

2. Six proposals offered by positive psychology that increase and maintain our well-being[vii]:

-Two exercises to be grateful, gratitude journal and gratitude letter: The journal consists of writing for a week each day five things that we are grateful for and, after this week, writing five things that we are grateful for at least once a week. On the other hand, the gratitude letter consists of writing the things for which we are grateful and appreciate another person and reading it to him. Studies support these practices, finding a more intense positive effect on well-being in the letter of gratitude and more lasting positive effects in the continued practice of the diary. Several of these benefits can be the improvement of sleep, positive affect and life satisfaction, since gratitude reduces negative affect, improves coping with stress and strengthens interpersonal bonds.

-Physical activity: the author proposes us to establish a ritual of weekly physical exercises, providing as motivation the numerous benefits derived from its practice[viii]: “beneficial effect on anxiety, panic attacks and stress thanks to the neurotransmitters it generates, similar to the most important drugs in psychiatry. Likewise, sport results in improved self-esteem, better brain function, a longer life, better sleep, sex and immune system.”

-Difficulty as learning: the author proposes perform a private emotional outlet by writing for 15 or 20 minutes each day for four consecutive days about the worst experiences we have had in our lives that continue to disturb us today, expressing our deepest feelings or thoughts derived from these experiences. All this is recommended based on the results of the experiment carried out by Jamie Pennebaker, as a result of which The participants were able to considerably reduce their anxiety levels, improving their general state of happiness and contributing to improve their physical health by following the instructions described above.

-The regular rest: Ben-Shahar offers us an exercise in retrospective reflection on a time in our lives when we felt more creative, productive and satisfied than ever before. The author assures that during these times we have managed to combine our productive efforts with effective rest periods, characterized by actively enjoying our leisure and resting as much as necessary in the process, either through physical exercise, outings with friends or vacation periods. . The objective of the exercise is to learn from these past periods and to be able to incorporate those ways to rest to our present as far as possible, allowing us to rest enough and therefore propitiating in our lives greater energy, vigor and dynamism.

-Peak experiences: Following this exercise, we are asked to write about the peak experiences that we have experienced in our lives for fifteen minutes over three consecutive days. The aim is to improve our physical and mental health by evoking memories that help us relive the best moments of our lives again.

