What is intermittent fasting and why is it revolutionizing weight loss diets?

This diet is all the rage among celebrities and more and more people are joining this method to lose weight. It is very possible that you have heard of intermittent fasting, but you may not know specifically what it consists of, how it is done and what benefits it has, what must be done to carry it out correctly and why results are achieved.

Jorge Fernandez, legendary presenter of La Roulette de la Suerte, assured that “it’s okay to not be hungry first thing in the morning and delay your first meal for a few hours. I do it unconsciously, what happens is that now, this has a name: fasting intermittent. By having a first and last name it becomes a marketing product or so it seems,” he said in an interview. Also, other celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston or Hugh Jackman have also joined.

The first thing that needs to be emphasized is that it is very effective for weight loss as long as it is carried out with good habits and respecting basic rules, but it also simply serves to maintain a healthy life. Intermittent fasting will be of no use if during our period to eat food we only consume fats, ultra-processed foods and foods that should be very occasional. However, if some basic rules are respected, you will see the results immediately.

Can you lose weight with this method? Of course. Now, we must take into account the key that we have indicated on more than one occasion, and that is that there must be a caloric deficit. That is, that we put fewer calories into the body than we consume on a day-to-day basis. Intermittent fasting helps, but part of the work will fall to you because you have to do it correctly.

What is your secret?

Intermittent fasting is a strategy that consists, as its name suggests, in accumulating many hours without eating food, although water or similar, tea, infusions, vegetable broths, sugar-free chewing gum and sugar-free coffee are allowed. But nevertheless, you will not be able to put anything in your mouth during the fasting period for it to be effective.

The reason is that by not getting energy through food, the body activates mechanisms to obtain it from other sources. So the solution that our body finds is use fatty acids from adipose tissue. Ketone bodies are then generated that end up replacing liver glycogen, but to achieve this effect, a minimum of 8 hours of fasting is required, which can be extended up to 12.

It is estimated that with this method they stop eating between 300 and 500 kilocalories per daywhich will cause almost certainly to incur a caloric deficit and, therefore, lose weight.





Methods

Intermittent fasting is not an exact science and there are various methods for it to be effective. To begin with, there are plans that are daily and that take into account the hours of the day and others that are weekly. The most common is to make daily plans, but you can easily choose a weekly one.

The most common for its comfort is the 16/8 method. That is, 16 hours of fasting and a range of 8 hours in which food can be consumed in a controlled manner. The first thing you might think is that going 16 hours without eating anything is too much and that you won’t be able to achieve it, but think that much of that time you will be sleeping and resting.

The ideal is that you make an early dinner and very, very light. Thus, apart from not putting many calories into the body, you will be able to go to bed without feeling heavy and rest will be better. To do this, you can follow the Harvard Plate rule, which, due to its balance, is ideal for lunch and dinner. Afterwards, he waits 16 hours to eat, but also do not binge or eat foods that are very greasy. That is, take care of your diet and schedules.

However, they are not the only methods to follow. There is an even stricter one that consists of fasting 20 hours and a period of 4 hours to eat. To achieve this, you have to extend the lunch hour and have dinner very early and light. And on the other hand, you can imagine the 12/12 method: 12 hours without eating and another 12 in which you can.

And as for the weekly ones, the most common is eat 5 days in a normal way and 2 in which not. You just have to keep in mind something very important: never fast two days in a row.

Its advantages beyond weight control

If done correctly (and we put a lot of emphasis on it), you can have many benefits. Fasting allows you to activate metabolic processes that favor autophagy. That is, the cells, so to speak, are recycled, which helps against the signs of aging.

It also improves homeostasis, reduces body fat As we have already told you, it regulates the intestinal microbiota and can be effective against cholesterol and hypertension, among other benefits.