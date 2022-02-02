What happens if Mexico loses, draws or wins against Panama?

Mexico. TODAY the 11th date of the octagonal Concacaf qualifier is played towards the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Mexico national team faces its counterpart from Panma starting at 8:45 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field, a match that you can watch LIVE on Azteca 7,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Azteca Deportes APP with narration by Christian Martinoli and timely analysis by Luis García, Jorge Campos and Zague, in addition to comments by Inés Sainz, Carlos Guerrero and David Medrano.

LIVE THE MATCH MEXICO VS PANAMA HERE.



In addition to this Wednesday’s meeting between Mexico Y PanamaJamaica will face Costa Rica at home, while the United States hosts the Honduran national team and El Salvador against Canada at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

It may interest you: Difficult to sustain four years where everything works wonderfully: Martino



After 10 player matches, Canada is at the top of the standings with 22 points, while the United States and the ‘Tata’ Martino add up to 18 units, the three countries at this time with direct tickets to the World Cup in Qatar, but Panama has 17, one less than the North American teams and Costa Rica with 13 points lurking and in the lower part of the table, already with few opportunities, El Salvador with 9 points and Jamaica with 7, and Honduras, already eliminated, with 3 units.

Enjoy Mexico vs Panama this February 2!

What happens if Mexico wins?

If Mexico beats Panama tonight, it will add 21 points and will move four units away from the Panamanian team with 9 remaining to be played, so the Azteca Team would be very close to a direct ticket or at least almost ensure the playoff.

A victory for the Mexicans would not be enough to overtake Canada for the lead, but a combination of results could put them in second place in the table.

It may interest you: The coaches who have been firefighters in the Mexican National Team



What happens if Mexico draws?

A draw of the Aztec Selection with Panama it would leave the Mexicans with 19 points, while Panama would reach 18 units. A victory for Costa Rica would put three of Martino’s team and two of the canaleros.

What happens if Mexico loses?

A “Aztecazo” Panamanian would turn the situation of the Mexican team since it would remain at 18 units and Panama would reach 20 points, two above the Mexicans, taking away the direct ticket and sending the Aztecs to the playoffs. In addition, a victory for the Ticos would bring them closer to just two points.