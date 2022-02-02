What benefits does papaya have?

Because of its pleasant taste and because it is very easy to obtain, the papaya It is one of the most popular and consumed fruits, it is also highly recommended in a wide variety of diets thanks to its great Benefits.

The papaya It is a soft and regularly very juicy fruit, so it can be consumed in various ways, mainly chopped into small pieces, in a cocktail with other fruits or in fresh water.

The nutrients found in papaya They have a variety of positive health effects, as they can help protect against a number of diseases, as well as some ailments. It is so that these are some of its greatest Benefits:

The papaya contains an enzyme called papain that aids digestion; likewise, thanks to the high fiber and water content, it prevents constipation.

Prevents asthma and prostate cancer

The risk of developing asthma is lower in people who consume beta-carotene, an ingredient found in papaya; this nutrient may also have a protective function against prostate cancer, according to a study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention Biomarkers.

Contains vitamin K, which improves calcium absorption, so this is beneficial for bone health.

It has a high content of Vitamin C, even more than an orange, so it helps maintain the body’s defenses.

Some studies have shown that this fruit benefits to balance blood sugar levels, lipids, as well as insulin.

Maintains healthy hair

The papaya Contains vitamin A, a nutrient necessary for sebum production, which keeps hair hydrated.

Vitamin A is also necessary for the growth of all body tissues, including the skin, thus promoting healing and improving skin health.

When consuming a papaya, try to choose those that are fresh, with reddish orange skin and that are soft to the touch. To make the most of its nutrients and achieve its great BenefitsIt is recommended to eat it plain or in water without sugar, but it can also be combined in juice with other fruits such as pineapple, orange or lemon.