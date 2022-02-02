“We want to win both tournaments”

For Alejandro Mayorga, Cruz Azul has the opportunity to fight for the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament and also for the Concacaf Champions League.

Alejandro Mayorga was in charge of giving the Cruz Azul press conference this Tuesday. In the run-up to the closing of the Liga MX Closing 2022 tournament pass market, and as a preview of matchday 4 against León, the sky-blue signing spoke to the media and referred to the upcoming cement challenges.

According to Alex, the Machine has everything to go fight the Mexican tournament and also the Concacaf Champions League, in which they will debut in mid-February against Forge FC from Canada. The player revealed the team’s goals for this year. “We have as a goal to go for the two tournamentschampion in both”, detailed.

“At first it can be complicated, but work is what makes this work. Throughout the games we have seen growth. We hope that the team can be 100% soon. I know it’s a big team, it’s an opportunity to grow in football and personally“Mayorga added.

For the former Chivas, however, it is very important to continue adding minutes. “I am very calm, the process of each player is different. Instead of thinking about things that do not add up to me, I think about how to focus on myself, contribute to the team and do the things that depend on me“he highlighted.

“Me I had every intention of having that regularity, on my return to Chivas I lacked minutes to continue in the pre-Olympic processunfortunately in the last list I was left out”sentenced Mayorga regarding an eventual return to the Mexican National Team.