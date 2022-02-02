‘We don’t want figures’; Ponce leaves a message to José Juan Macías

Midtime Editorial

The return of José Juan Macías to Chivas is welcome among the members of the squad, although there are certain reservations, since they do not want figures that look above the restbecause that doesn’t help the team at all.

In an interview for TUDN, Miguel Ponce had no qualms about admitting that they need JJ for his scoring abilitywithout hiding the fears that there are about the way it could act and of which there is already a long history.

“We don’t need figures, because he has played in Europe come in a different way and the last thing we need is that. We want people who come to contribute, who bring the idea of ​​accepting comments for the good of the team. Let it come because we need scorers, we need goals”, he commented.

He added that although it did not go as he wished in Getafewhat he had to live there can help him improve and put all that quality at the service of the team.

“If it is his turn to come, let him arrive with all the disposition, that he comes to contribute everything he learned and that he helps the team to score many goals. We are going to receive it in the best way”, she mentioned, on the other hand, to W Sports.

“If he thinks he’s the best player, I like that personality., that ambition you have to grow. We all know him and his personality doesn’t affect anything in the locker room,” she added.