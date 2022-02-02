After releasing the well-reviewed The Evil Within 2, Tango Gameworks is currently working on a new franchise, which will undoubtedly arrive on Xbox Game Pass the same day it is available on Microsoft consoles, due to the purchase of Bethesda. by the Redmond company.

However, the studio has a commercial agreement with Sony, by which Ghostwire Tokyo will be available for the first year completely exclusively on PlayStation 5. Therefore, knowing what the release date of the title will be is essential to know When is Ghostwire Tokyo coming to Xbox Game Pass? and it seems that today the leak that appeared a few days ago has been confirmed.

We already know when Ghostwire Tokyo will arrive on Xbox Game Pass

According to the information shared by Idle Sloth via Twitter, Ghostwire Tokyo will hit the market on March 24 on PlayStation 5, so the question of when the title will come to Xbox Game Pass is as simple as we have discussed before: a year later. That is to say, on March 23, 2023 Ghostwire Tokyo is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Terrifying new trailer for Ghostwire Tokyo coming to Xbox in the future

In addition to knowing When is Ghostwire Tokyo coming to Xbox Game Pass?, some information regarding the Tango Gameworks title has also been leaked. The story will star the demon hunter Akito. The protagonist will be able to take on demons with various elemental attacks, and there will be several final bosses in the title. In addition, those who walk through the city of Tokyo must be captured by Akito to be returned to his human form.

GhostWire Tokyo will hit the market on March 24, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PC, and on March 23, 2023 it will be available on Xbox Series X|S.