Wanda Nara shows her beauty before recording a commercial

Argentina Wanda Nara is one of the most beautiful and followed girls in social networks where he has shown his great lifestyle and part of the beautiful moments he spends with his family.

Wanda Nara is an Argentine television presenter and model who has made a leap in the professional field by launching her own cosmetics brand called “Wandanaracosmetics”, a product that has been widely accepted and of which she is also the image.

The Argentine model is also immersed in the world of soccer, being the representative of her partner, the PSG striker, Mauro Icardi, and has been able to take her work and her family hand in hand, which she has shown on her social networks in different opportunities.

this time Wanda has captivated his followers in social networks when showing her beauty and pretty figure from the privacy of her dressing room, before recording a commercial, where she was seen in a moment of relaxation with a white coat.

“Today commercial ���� ��”, he wrote nara in the publication where he showed his charming face and part of his attributes in a white coat that he let see more than usual just wearing that coat, stealing the looks of his followers reaching more than 369 thousand likes.

Wanda Nara’s publication on social networks/Photo: Instagram

Wanda Nara has been characterized by buying part of her daily life, as well as some of the beautiful moments she spends with her family with her children and what to say about showing her beauty in each of her publications, delighting her more than 10 million followers with whom account on Instagram.