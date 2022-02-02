Valentine’s Day movie and other romantic comedies to watch on Netflix on February 14 | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Released in 2019, ‘The perfect date’ is a teen romantic comedy with Noah Centineo as the lead, who plays a high school teen who develops an app to offer his fake dating services, but his job gets complicated when he develops feelings for one of his friends. quotes.
Starring Domhnall Gleemson and Rachel McAdams, ‘About time’ introduces Tim, a man who inherited the family power of time travel and can use it to change his destiny, making journeys to win over the love of his life.
However, changing history in time has consequences and the couple will have to face them, despite their love.
Although ‘The holiday’ is considered a Christmas movie because it is set in the December holidays, the theme of relationships is related to Valentine’s Day.
In the film, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet play two women who change cities to forget about their recent breakups and their lives take a turn when they fall in love with new men during their trip.
‘Crazy for her’ presents Adri and Carla, a couple of strangers who spend a night together and the next morning Adri discovers that the only way to keep seeing Carla is by voluntarily entering the psychiatric hospital where she is hospitalized.
Four to Dinner (4 halves)
‘Four to dinner’ is a new Italian Netflix movie that, unlike other romantic comedies, does not only feature one couple but four.
A group of friends form pairs to explore the possibilities of love and challenge the concept of soul mates that, according to them, does not work scientifically.
‘365 Dni’ is a Polish erotic film that tells the story of Laura, a woman who is kidnapped by a mafia boss during a trip to Sicily and keeps her captive for a year to make her fall in love with him.
At first, Laura is not interested in Massimo Torricelli, but throughout the 365 days she begins to arouse emotions accompanied by eroticism towards her kidnapper.
‘Valentine’s day’ is a 2010 romantic movie with a celebrity cast consisting of Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Taylor Lautner, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Patrick Dempsey, Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba, Taylor Swift and Jessie Biel.
The actors play loving couples who break up or reconcile before Valentine’s Day, and their stories intertwine throughout the film’s development.
Despite being criticized negatively, ‘Valentine’s day’ was a box office success due to the flashy cast and
It became a classic on Valentine’s Day.