‘Users discovered they don’t need Google as much’

After a couple of years of having initiated the veto of the US authorities and the complications that it contracted, such as saying goodbye to the Android operating system; Huawei does not take its finger off the line of the smartphone markets and although it has created an ecosystem to be viable beyond phones, it has also developed an environment where people can use as many of the services they are used to, to continue to give battle against Samsung, Apple and the Chinese players more recent.

According to Carlos Morales, the company’s Director of Communications, although Google ID is a key that opens many doors and provides great convenience, many users have discovered that they don’t really need it that much or that there are several ways in which they can operate.

“What we have striven for is to create an ecosystem that can allow an environment in which they can use as many of the services that they are normally used to, we know that there are not some applications that are available in a negative way and that they do not they may be available on the equipment because Google services are not there,” he assured.

In addition, in this time it has not stopped launching new equipment in Mexico, such as its new folding phone P50 Pocket to compete with the Samsung Flip, among others; as well as its flagship P50 Pro, which takes up the philosophy of the brand that is at the heart of high-end photography.

Carlos Morales explained that Google services were replaced by those created by Huawei, in addition, developers have access to quickly and efficiently migrate from Play Store to APP Gallery.

“We knew that difficult times were coming for the company in the telephony segment, that by not offering this experience there was obviously going to be a marked reduction in the preference that users may have for the convenience offered by Google services. Google ID is a key that opens many doors and gives you great convenience, but many users have discovered that they really do not need it that much. or that there are various ways in which they can operate,” he said.

In this sense, the manager explained that many of the search engine services are now accessible through the Internet browser, in addition to the applications that are already available to give you an increasingly convenient experience.

“When asked if the company is viable without the mobile phone business, the answer is yes.; when they see, I don’t know, the figures offered by some analysis agencies on market share, many people tend to see that figure as if it were the definitive one, but Huawei does many other things, not just phones, ”he mentioned.

Morales confessed that, although in these years they have registered a significant reduction in the market or in the preference of users towards their phones, it is something that they are trying to alleviate with this entire ecosystem of their new equipment; further, have had sustained three-digit growth over the past 2 years, thanks to the sale of personal computers, headphones, smart watches, among other products.

Also, Huawei managed to position itself as one of the 10 most valuable brands for 2022, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 2022 report, with year-on-year growth of 29%, registering a value of 71.2 billion dollars.

“We have an increasingly broad ecosystem that has been getting stronger and in the case, for example, of wearables and hearing aids, it has the advantage of being platform or operating system agnostic. I think that has also been giving support to the company in these difficult times, we are aware that we do not offer the same experience in mobile telephony as we used to offer, but we are working to be able to compensate for these shortcomings and it seems to me that today, almost 3 years after the veto, that great gap that we had has been significantly reduced,” he assured.

Therefore, the issue of market share is not something that they see as a priority, since their objective is to give the best experience to the end user, in order to be able to generate a broader base of mobile telephony users.

In May of last year, the company came out of the top, when analyzes by IDC and Canalys placed Huawei in seventh place with 18.6 million units..

In Mexico, although the firm still held third position with a 13.9% market share, its presence in the country has shrunk in recent quarters; but ceased to be among the brands sold, a position where Motorola, Xiaomi and Oppo have begun to rise, according to the latest report from The CIU, corresponding to the second quarter of 2021.

In fact, the most recent data from Counterpoint Research indicates that Motorola consolidated its first position with a 23.9% share of sales between July and September, above the 20.4% observed in 2020.

While the South Korean Samsung was the second best-selling brand in Mexico, with a share of 17.9%; while the Chinese manufacturer OPPO managed to position itself as the third best-selling brand in just one year, with 12.3%; followed by ZTE with 12.2% and Xiaomi with 11.4%.

