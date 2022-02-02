Uncharted: Tom Holland shares new movie poster | Release date | Trailer | Cinema | SPORT-PLAY

There is little more than a week left to enjoy one of Sony’s most anticipated projects. We are not referring to some exclusive PlayStation 5 video game, but a film adaptation of a classic: Uncharted.

Tom Holland is the actor who plays the young version of the adventurer Nathan Drake and it will apparently be the first meeting between him and his partner Victor Sullivan, a character played by Mark Wahlberg.

As usual, the same actors join the promotional campaign for the film just days after the premiere. Holland took to her social media to share an unpublished poster for the film.

Young Drake can be seen holding a gun while in an action scene while in the background a helicopter can be seen loading an ancient ship. This scene has not appeared in trailers that Sony has distributed.

Tom Holland shares a new poster for the Uncharted film. (Photo: Instagram)

Uncharted final trailer

Synopsis for Uncharted

“Cunning Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago to the House of Moncada. What begins as a heist job for the duo turns into a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to snag the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they may find $5 billion in treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”.

