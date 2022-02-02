Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after having another child

Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian for having a child with another woman 0:47

(CNN) — Tristan Thompson revealed that he is the father of a newborn son and apologized to Khloé Kardashian.

The Sacramento Kings basketball player posted a note on his Instagram stories on Monday stating that a paternity test showed he had a son in December with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private.”

Thompson specifically apologized to Kardashan, who is the mother of his three-year-old daughter, True, and with whom he was allegedly in a relationship when he became involved with Nichols.

“Khloé you don’t deserve this,” she wrote. “You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly haven’t aligned with the way I see you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you,” he added. “Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I’m terribly sorry.”

A representative for Kardashian declined to comment to CNN.

The truth about the end of the marriage between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom 6:18

Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship

The couple’s tumultuous relationship was documented on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Kardashian found out that Thompson had been unfaithful to her a few days before she gave birth, followed later by an allegation that she dated family friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson and Kardashian reportedly broke up over the summer.

The paternity test came after Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson in Los Angeles last year.

Thompson also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.