Tribune of Havana

The Cuban Cinematheque arrives this February for a new anniversary of its foundation, an occasion that it celebrates with a select program of classic films which will be shown in High Definition (HD).

This was announced in a press release by Antonio Mazón Robau, programmer of the Cinematheque, who indicated that the program is headed by the masterful film Grand Hotel (1932) by Edmund Goulding, which featured an exceptional cast, included the presence of the mythical Greta Garbo.

He notes that this segment also includes François Truffaut’s 400 Blows, Marcel Carné’s Children of Paradise, and Cecil B. DeMille’s Cleopatra (1934) with Claudette Colberty.

He points out that pending the new version directed by Steven Spielberg of West Side Story, a film that was released in Spanish-speaking countries as Love without barriers, they will offer the award-winning version of Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins made in 1961.

In the program, another cycle that will be available to the public will be the exhibition of what Mazón Robau named as the five favorite films of the National Film Award and great movie buff, director of photography Raúl Rodríguez.

The films make up that list: Fanny and Alexander, by Bergman; Cumbite, by Tomás Gutiérrez Alea; The loves of a little blonde, by Milos Forman; María de mi corazón, by Jaime Humberto Hermosillo, and Cinderella in Paris, by Stanley Donen.

Soon, as part of the program for other months, the personal selections of figures recognized with the National Film Award will be included.

Our contribution to the 14th Havana Biennial is specified in another important part of the February program under the title Oil Tapes for the Havana Biennial: Art and Society, added the institution’s programmer.

He explained that they will present a set of significant works on contemporary art, documentaries and fiction, along with biographies of artists such as Basquiat and Artemisia.

Another celebration during this month of February will be the centenary of the Polish filmmaker Jerzy Kawalerowicz, which will take place with the screening of his films Madre Juana de los Ángeles, and Faraón, in a series that will be extended to the Sala Charlot.

For the smallest of the house and young people, the Cinematheque will continue to show the cycles Animated in High Definition and Adventure Films, presented in Spanish to facilitate the understanding of the smallest attendees, he shared.

The Sala Charlot will end the program dedicated to the French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo with the screening of, among others, two premiere titles, A Monkey in Winter and the documentary El Enfant Terrible.

With this, Mazón Robau details, the tribute to the personalities who died last year 2021 will also end, they remember the American director of photography Haskell Wexler on his centenary and resume the Joris Ivens space, dedicated to the exhibition of the best international documentaries with the premiere of Misha and the wolves.

(Taken from ACN)

