TRAVEL – In Miami Beach, Art Deco Historic District includes other styles

‘Let’s go to the street of the Art Deco hotels,’ I tell my son Alexis when, in November 2021, we vacation in Miami Beach.

It is very striking to me that, in this island city of sun, beach and fun, and built on cleared and conditioned swamps, there is an Art Deco Historic District with the highest concentration of this style of architecture in the United States. Although this district also includes MiMo buildings, that is, Modern Miami, and Neo-Mediterranean.

Of the latter stands out the old Versace Mansion (Casa Casuarina) whose owner was the Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was murdered here. Passing in front of it, at 1116 Ocean Drive, we approach to read the menu of his Gianni restaurant, which is on a podium on the sidewalk. To one side, in house 1144, is the Victor hotel.

As we walk along Ocean Drive, a short distance from the coast, my view is recreated by the greenery of the well-kept Lummus Park, where a large plaque marks the temperature and the date.

In front of the park its Art Deco style hotels stand out. There are also in other nearby streets. I have a preliminary list, growing along the way: Park Central (now called Celino), Colony (currently closed), Waldorf Towers, Breakwater, Edison, Victor, Leslie, Carlyle, Crescent, and McAlpin. In search of a map and information we approached the Art Deco District Welcome Center. Unfortunately it is closed, so we are forced to improvise our plan.

Instead of starting at the beginning of the street, we move from the center to one side, to then return and continue to the other. Does not matter. The buildings are easily recognized by their contrasting colors.

By the way, they were originally white with only a few strokes in pastel shades. ‘There’s one!’ I say to Alexis pointing a finger at her. It’s the Waldorf Towers (860 Ocean Drive), with a rooftop turret. In the next block the Breakwater Hotel (Ocean Drive 940), designed in 1932 with its high tower in the center. Alexis says something. I reply ‘Uh-huh’. A woman walking past me says ‘Hi’. She thought he had greeted her. (Due to the pandemic, Ocean Drive was converted to pedestrian, but this past January 2022 it was reopened to traffic, with the exception of the block between 13th and 14th streets).

defender

Conservationist Barbara Baer Capitman, founder of the Miami Design Preservation League, defended the protection of Art Deco buildings to such an extent that she stood up in front of the bulldozers that had been arranged to destroy them.

In movies

This area has been the setting for several movies and series, including Scarface Miami Vice. Some of the hotels on Ocean Drive that appear in other films include the restored Cardozo South Beach (dating from 1930), owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. One of the films filmed here was Marley & Me, with Jennifer Aniston, among several other films.