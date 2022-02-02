Top Gun maneuver of an airplane in Barcelona

* The author is part of the community of readers of La Vanguardia.

Beautiful image at dawn on the beach of Gavà, in the Baix Llobregat, with the plane posing above the sun, as can be seen in this photograph in The Photos of the Readers of La Vanguardia.

We can see the detail of the flames of fire in the flow of the engines as they pass over the sun in this beautiful snapshot, reminiscent of the spectacular scenes starring Maverick in the movie top gun.

top gun is a 1986 American action, drama, and romance film directed by Tony Scott and starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis.

It was a great success, with spectacular scenes of maneuvers in the air and an exciting soundtrack, in which the theme stood out. Danger Zoneby Kenny Loggins.

Tony Scott’s film became an icon of those times and, over the years, a modern classic, to the point that, finally, they wanted to shoot a new version, Top Gun: Maverickdirected this time by Joseph Kosinski.

Once again it has been shown that Barcelona airport is one of the most popular among fans of observing aircraft movements and capturing spectacular photographs. They are called spotters.



Top Gun style maneuver of a commercial plane in Barcelona as if it were perched in the sun. Xavi Cabo

