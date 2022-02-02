Tomeu Penya, a benchmark for Rigoberta Bandini

Paula Ribó, better known as Rigoberta Bandini, is a fan of Tomeu Penya. This has been recognized by the Catalan artist in a television interview that the Mallorcan singer himself has shared through a video on her profiles on social networks. The 31-year-old from Barcelona has risen to national fame after participating in the Benidorm Fest with a song -‘Ay, mama’- that has been about to take her to Eurovision.

A theater student, Ribó changed his name to use as an artistic pseudonym that of the character created by John Fante for books like ‘Ask the dust. When she was seven years old,She debuted as a dubbing actress in Catalan and Spanish, giving voice to ‘Caillou’. In 2001, he doubled Dakota Fanning in the film ‘I am Sam’. He has also dubbed the actresses Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley or Elle FanningY various characters in animated feature films such as ‘Spirited Away’s Journey‘Brave’ or ‘Frozen’.

In 2019, the Catalan launched her career as a solo singer under the name Rigoberta Bandini. A year later, his single ‘In Spain we call it solitude’ went viral on Spotify, earning him more than 200,000 monthly listeners.

In 2021, he released his seventh solo single, ‘Perra’. Also, that same summer her song ‘Aviam què passa / Let’s see what happens‘, was part of an advertising campaign for Estrella Damm beer.

On December 10, 2021, she was announced as one of the 14 selected to be part of the first edition of the Benidorm Fest with the song ‘Ay mama’, choosing to represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. At the festival , Bandini won their respective semifinal with the maximum score from both the public and the professional jury, while in the final they obtained second place.

In the video shared by Tomeu Penya, the Barcelonan assures that “Marisol and Mocedades They are two of my references, although I have many others like Albert Pla or Tomeu Penya“. In addition, he sings a verse of the song ‘Festejam’ by the singer-songwriter from Vilafranca de Bonany.

subscribe here for free to our daily newsletter. follow us on Twitter and Facebook. All the news of Mallorca in mallorcadiario.com.