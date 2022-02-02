Tom Holland will present his film ‘Uncharted’ on the 7th in Barcelona

british actor Tom Holland, famous for his interpretations of Spider-Man, will present in Barcelona next monday 7th february his action-adventure movie’Uncharted‘, based on the famous Naughty Dog video game for Playstation.

The city of Barcelona and the Costa Brava of Catalonia These are some of the settings for this film, which will be released on February 11 and has cost Sony Pictures more than 120 million dollars.

Barcelona has a powerful presence in the film, in which such iconic locations as the Montjuïc mountain stand out, the same enclave where the presentation will take place, the Basilica of Santa María del Mar or the Sagrada Familia.

The plan to bring to the big screen the adventures of ‘Uncharted’, a PlayStation franchise, has been kicking around Hollywood for the last decade without being able to materialize until now.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (‘Zombieland’, ‘Venom’), ‘Uncharted’ stars Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and the cast is completed by actresses Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle, and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

in search of loot

In the film, cunning thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a vast fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago and lost to the House of Moncada.

What at first was a robbery plan for both, turns into a heart-stopping race around the world to get the loot before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) does, who claims that he and his family are the true heirs.

If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they’ll be in a position to find the treasure, valued at $5 billion, and maybe even Nate’s brother, missing for a while, but only they will achieve if they learn to work together.

Directors like David O. Russell (‘Silver Linings Playbook’, 2012) or Travis Knight (‘Bumblebee’, 2018), among many others, were linked to this project until Ruben Fleischer took the reins.

your script, written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, narrates the origins of bounty hunters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan (protagonists of the game), and serves as a prequel to the video games.

The ‘Uncharted’ franchise launched in 2007 and soon became one of the most profitable brands on PlayStation (owned by Sony), selling more than 2.5 million copies in less than two years.

That first title was followed by four other releases that received recognition from the video game industry and from the specialized press.

In recent years, franchises such as ‘Assassin’s Creed’ (2016), by Michael Fassbender, or ‘Prince of Persia’, by Jake Gyllenhaal, have fueled a renewed interest in bringing video games to the big screen.